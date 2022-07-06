Submit Release
Seward Man Convicted of Sexual Abuse of a Minor

June 20, 2022

(Kenai, AK) – Today, a Kenai jury found 62-year-old Vernon Bennett guilty of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree and attempted sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree. The convictions stem from Bennett’s conduct with a 10-year-old girl in Seward, Alaska, during July 2019.

Following his conviction, Bennett was remanded into custody of the Alaska Department of Corrections pending a sentencing hearing that has been scheduled for Oct. 4, 2022. Bennett faces a presumptive sentence of 20 to 35 years on each count and a maximum sentence of up to 198 years in prison.

Kenai District Attorney Scot H. Leaders and Assistant District Attorney Anne Bruno prosecuted Bennett for the State. They commended the Alaska State Troopers for their diligent investigation in the case.

CONTACT: Kenai District Attorney Scot H. Leaders at (907) 283-3131 or scot.leaders@alaska.gov.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6379.

