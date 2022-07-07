OMNI LAUNCHES ITS NEW IMMERSIVE PLATFORM FOR THE ART COMMUNITY
Every visit by a buyer to an art studio or gallery inside OMNI mimics a physical visit.PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christian Echavarria announces the launch of a new version of OMNI Art Central, a specialized business platform designed to maximize the success of the entire art community. OMNI integrates, in a single and efficient platform, the business interaction, communication, and transactions among all the participants in the art community. It is the only all-inclusive art platform serving every aspect of that community, from the artists and sellers including agents and galleries, to the art buyers including private art collectors, institutional art buyers and designers, and integrating service providers like printers, framers, and shippers. Their proprietary technology allows for live interaction, when buyers can “walk-In” to the artist’s studio, thereby building personal relationships in one-on-one communication, or for scheduled Art Walks moderated by the galleries online. This unique feature gives artists, agents, and galleries a complete business platform to individually build and own the relationship with the buyer, and collectively, working together, provide a superior buying experience for all.
The company is also pleased to announce a brand-new phone app, OMNI PRESENTI Art Central, now available on the App Store for Mac users, and coming soon for Android.
Since the COVID pandemic, online art sales have become increasingly important in the art buying market. Global online art sales increased significantly in 2020 over the previous year, rising from 4.8 billion U.S. dollars to nearly 7.9 billion U.S. dollars. This shift in buying trends has continued and is now an ongoing inclination for the foreseeable future. OMNI hopes to capture a piece of this burgeoning art market by providing a new kind of personalized service - a way to actually meet and interact in real time with international artists who are creating exciting art in every medium at a wide range of styles and price points.
Echavarria is no stranger to the tech world. As a technology and business transformation entrepreneur, he created the platform with a team of experts, working for the past three years developing their proprietary ALWAYS-ON OMNIPRESENT TECHNOLOGY. Every visit by a buyer to an art studio or gallery inside OMNI mimics a physical visit, where both parties will, if they chose, be able to see and interact with each other as if they were meeting inside a physical space. Every interaction inside OMNI is designed to bring buyers and sellers together to foster the development of a personal relationship, leading to repeat sales.
Another novel feature of the site is that all sellers retain 100% of their sales income (i.e., OMNI does not charge sellers any commission). The low platform fee includes a personalized commerce website and is set at $29 a month for the Artist Plan and $49 for Galleries. As an introductory offering, OMNI is deferring the first payment for all users until November 2022.
Artists and gallerists are invited to submit for inclusion on the curated site here: https://omnipresenti.com which has built-in tutorials for easy onboarding once approved. The startup boutique art platform already features over 75 artists curated by Echavarria and his LA-based Curator and Marketing Director, Dale Youngman. Youngman has been involved in many aspects of the art world, as a curator, gallery owner, fine art dealer, artist agent, and service provider herself for 17 years, so she understands the needs and particular features important to many of the various clients OMNI is servicing. Together they hope to increase sales for everyone on the platform, by bringing back the relationship-based selling between buyers and the art community and working together to provide an easy-to navigate and enjoyable art experience for all art enthusiasts and collectors at every level. Please visit OMNI Art Central for an immersive fine art experience!
