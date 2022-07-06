Press Releases

Attorney General Tong Statement on Office of Health Strategy Decision Denying Planned Closure of Windham Hospital Obstetric Unit

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today praised a proposed final decision by the Office of Health Strategy denying an application from Hartford Healthcare seeking to terminate obstetrics services at Windham Hospital.

Attorney General Tong had submitted comments to the Office of Health Strategy urging careful scrutiny of the planned termination of obstetrics services at Windham Hospital. Citing low patient counts and workforce challenges, Windham Hospital has sought approval from the Office of Health Strategy to close their birthing unit, leaving vulnerable families in the region to drive to Norwich, Manchester, or Hartford to give birth.

The Department of Economic and Community Development has ranked Windham as Connecticut’s most economically distressed municipality based on population, unemployment, poverty, educational attainment and property value. Families impacted by this proposed closure are among the most underserved in Connecticut.

“This is the right decision for the health and safety of mothers and babies in the Windham area. Asking parents to travel another 25-45 minutes to undergo a major medical procedure at a different hospital would have created an additional burden and risk. I thank the Office of Health Strategy for carefully considering these critical factors, and for this draft decision,” said Attorney General Tong.

