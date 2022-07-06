Submit Release
News Search

There were 833 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,445 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Tong Statement on Office of Health Strategy Decision Denying Planned Closure of Windham Hospital Obstetric Unit

Press Releases

Attorney General William Tong

07/06/2022

Attorney General Tong Statement on Office of Health Strategy Decision Denying Planned Closure of Windham Hospital Obstetric Unit

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today praised a proposed final decision by the Office of Health Strategy denying an application from Hartford Healthcare seeking to terminate obstetrics services at Windham Hospital.

Attorney General Tong had submitted comments to the Office of Health Strategy urging careful scrutiny of the planned termination of obstetrics services at Windham Hospital. Citing low patient counts and workforce challenges, Windham Hospital has sought approval from the Office of Health Strategy to close their birthing unit, leaving vulnerable families in the region to drive to Norwich, Manchester, or Hartford to give birth.

The Department of Economic and Community Development has ranked Windham as Connecticut’s most economically distressed municipality based on population, unemployment, poverty, educational attainment and property value. Families impacted by this proposed closure are among the most underserved in Connecticut.

“This is the right decision for the health and safety of mothers and babies in the Windham area. Asking parents to travel another 25-45 minutes to undergo a major medical procedure at a different hospital would have created an additional burden and risk. I thank the Office of Health Strategy for carefully considering these critical factors, and for this draft decision,” said Attorney General Tong.

Twitter: @AGWilliamTong
Facebook: CT Attorney General
Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton
elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318
attorney.general@ct.gov

You just read:

Attorney General Tong Statement on Office of Health Strategy Decision Denying Planned Closure of Windham Hospital Obstetric Unit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.