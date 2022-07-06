OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR NEWS RELEASE: GOVERNOR IGE ISSUES FLAG ORDER IN MEMORY OF LATE SENATOR PATSY YOUNG

HONOLULU—Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the State of Hawaiʻi from sunrise until sunset on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Note – the flags are already at half-staff honoring victims of the Highland Park shooting until sunset on Saturday, July 9. This order is being issued in memory of the late former state legislator Patsy Kikue Miyahara Young, for the day of her memorial service.

Young served in the State House of Representatives for three years before being elected to the State Senate in 1974. She served in the Senate until 1988. Young was the first woman to serve in a leadership position in the State Senate as vice president. Young continued her career in public service in Hawaiʻi, serving on the Public Utilities Commission, the University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents, and the Honolulu Fire Commission. She was also director of the Waipahu Cultural Garden Park and the first executive director of the McKinley High School Foundation.

Senator Young was 92 years old.

