The Jewelers of Las Vegas Announces a Special Campaign For Long Time Customers
The Top Three Winners Will Receive a Total of $5000 in Prizes
We consider our customers as family and believe nothing is impossible. We want to be THE jeweler our customers can always depend on for all their jewelry needs.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jewelers of Las Vegas is excited to announce the launch of their “Spanning Generations” campaign that will spotlight their customers served over the last four decades. This event will start on Thursday, July 7th, 2022.
At The Jewelers of Las Vegas, family is essential. The story of The Jewelers began with husband-and-wife first-generation immigrants, Mordechai and Vicki Yerushalmi, who came to America with nothing but the determination to create a better life for themselves and their children. In 1976, they began to build their jewelry business. First, they moved into the historic flagship location at 2400 Western Ave. Then, as Las Vegas continued to grow, they opened additional stores in hotels such as the Dunes, Tropicana, Hilton, Desert Inn, and Caesar’s Palace. In November of 1993, they opened a new location in Summerlin at 8502 W. Lake Mead Blvd. Today, along with their flagship and Summerlin locations, they also have luxury stores on the Las Vegas strip in hotels including the Venetian, Palazzo, and MGM.
The Jewelers of Las Vegas is not only a retail establishment but also has the largest jewelry manufacturing and repair facility in Nevada. As a result, custom designs and repairs are more affordable, and The Jewelers can do many repairs while you wait.
The Jewelers of Las Vegas have been in business for 46 years. Serving the Las Vegas community for this time has given them a unique opportunity to have a special place at the beginning of families and continue this relationship for generations. Since generational repeat customers are one of the foundations of this local business, The Jewelers of Las Vegas felt that sharing their customers’ stories would genuinely reflect the essence of their passion and purpose. “We consider our customers as family and believe nothing is impossible. We want to be THE jeweler our customers can always depend on for all their jewelry needs.” – Mordechai Yerushalmi (owner and operator)
Have a unique story or experience with The Jewelers of Las Vegas worth sharing? If so, please submit a video or a photo with a written statement and upload the information to the campaign's digital form. This event begins Thursday, July 7th, 2022, and the last day to submit is Sunday August 7th, 2022. The top submissions will post to the @thejewelersoflasvegas Instagram and Facebook pages. The three highest liked and shared posts will win the following prizes:
• 1st Place: $2500 in-store credit
• 2nd Place: $1500 in-store credit
• 3rd Place: $1000 in-store credit
“At The Jewelers of Las Vegas our customers are family. We are committed to delivering an unmatched experience by providing outstanding customer service with integrity and crafting quality precious jewelry that people can cherish for generations.” The Jewelers of Las Vegas
