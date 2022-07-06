Submit Release
Governor Newsom Takes Action to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires 7.1.22

SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing wildfire recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency in Santa Barbara County due to the impacts of the Alisal Fire and in Monterey County due to Colorado Fire impacts. The Governor also signed an executive order extending various prohibitions on price gouging in Butte, El Dorado and Plumas counties through September 30, 2022.
 
The emergency proclamations enable Caltrans to request immediate federal assistance for highway repairs or reconstruction in Santa Barbara and Monterey counties. The emergency proclamation for Santa Barbara County directs the Office of Emergency Services to assist recovery efforts in the county pursuant to the California Disaster Assistance Act, and includes a provision to ease access to unemployment benefits for those unemployed as a result of the Alisal Fire.

Santa Barbara County emergency proclamation here.
 
Monterey County emergency proclamation here.
 
Price gouging executive order here.

