Grace Coolidge Musicale to Feature Tunes from the Roaring Twenties

PLYMOUTH NOTCH, Vt. – The President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site will host the first of two Grace Coolidge Musicales on Sunday, July 10 at 3:00 p.m. The 45-minute concert is free; donations are welcome. Pianists Abigail Charbeneau and Susan Cobb will perform musical works by Franz Schubert and Claude Debussy, and will conclude with the ever-popular Summertime by George Gershwin.

The musicale will be held in the President Calvin Coolidge Museum & Education Center. It showcases the piano given to Mrs. Coolidge by the Baldwin Company and used in the family quarters at The White House. It was the first piano ever to be flown in an airplane.

The Grace Coolidge Musicales are organized by the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation and generously sponsored by the Alma Gibbs Donchian Foundation. For further information, call 802-672-3773, or visit our website: www.HistoricSites.Vermont.gov.

The President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site is open Tuesday – Sunday through Oct. 17, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. For further information and event listings, visit us online at www.historicsites.vermont.gov and on Facebook at Vermont State Historic Sites.

The performers:

Abigail Charbeneau holds a B.A. in Music from Skidmore College and an M.M. in Piano Performance and Pedagogy from the University of Illinois. She is the organist at South Congregational Church and Artistic Director and pianist for the Grace Coolidge Musicale Series in Plymouth, VT. Ms. Charbeneau has held teaching positions at Millikin University, the University of Illinois, and Sonatina Piano Camp in Bennington, VT. She currently teaches and performs at the Concord Community Music School, and at St. Paul’s School in Concord, NH.

Susan Cobb taught for many years at Millikin University. Dr Cobb received her DMA degree from the University of Oklahoma and her MM and BM degrees in piano performance from the University of Illinois. An active solo and collaborative recitalist, she has performed in the United States, Canada, and in Italy. She was the director of Bella Musica-Millikin in Italy summer immersion for four years and has been on the faculty of Summer Sonatina Piano Camp in Bennington, VT, the Illinois Summer Youth Music Camp at the U of I, and the Millikin Piano Camp for High School students.

