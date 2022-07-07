GALEN COLLEGE OF NURSING AND PIKEVILLE MEDICAL CENTER JOIN FORCES TO OPEN NEW CAMPUS IN PIKEVILLE
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY , UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Galen College of Nursing and Pikeville Medical Center have announced a partnership to open a Galen campus in Pikeville, Kentucky. The announcement represents a focused response from both organizations to address Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s emergency declaration regarding the state’s long-standing nursing shortage.
Donovan Blackburn, Pikeville Medical Center President & CEO, remarked, “We are proud to support the development of a new Galen campus at our medical center and provide opportunities for area residents interested in the nursing field. This exciting announcement is the culmination of a collaborative relationship with the Governor’s office and Galen College of Nursing and is poised to make a significant impact on our ability to care for our citizens in need.”
Galen’s CEO, Mark Vogt added, “The Governor’s declaration to combat the dire nursing shortage occurring in Kentucky was such an important first step. As a college whose sole focus is nursing, we have a responsibility to do our part to help - and the collaboration with Pikeville Medical Center was the ideal opportunity to take a significant step forward in addressing the urgent need for nurses in Eastern Kentucky”
Beshear set the goal to produce more than 16,000 additional nurses by 2024 to help relieve staffing shortages across the state due to the ongoing pandemic, retirements, and those leaving for high-paying temporary positions. This current nursing shortage threatens, “not only the health of patients, but the entire health care delivery system,” Beshear says. Kentucky is currently operating at a projected 12% to 20% shortage of needed nursing volume, and the new order will allow nursing schools to increase their capacity and academic equipment to enroll more students.
Audria Denker, DNP, RN, FAADN, Executive Vice President of Nursing at Galen, who has been appointed to the Governor’s Team Kentucky Nursing Advisory Committee, exclaimed, “As one of the largest educators of nurses in the state, Galen College of Nursing remains committed to addressing Kentucky’s nursing shortage plaguing our state. We look forward to working with the Governor and Pikeville Medical Center to help reach the state’s goal for new nurses by 2024 and beyond.”
The new Pikeville campus is designed to elevate the student experience and prepare future nurses to enter the field. Solely focused on nursing education, Galen prepares a diverse population of students to become nurses who deliver quality, compassionate care. The Pikeville campus will feature advanced patient simulation labs and classroom environments designed to encourage practice-based learning. Galen’s student support model has helped thousands of graduates enter the profession with consistently high NCLEX pass rates.
Located at 172 South Mayo Trail, the Pikeville Campus will reflect Galen’s high-quality education approach and an expression of commitment to students and the community at large. The campus will initially offer two program options, including:
• Practical Nursing (PN)
• Licensed Practical/Vocational Nurse to Associate Degree in Nursing Bridge Option (LPN/LVN to ADN Bridge)
In addition to Pikeville, Galen has Kentucky campuses located in Louisville and Hazard and offers online RN to BSN and MSN programs for nurses aspiring to advance their education in support of career growth and development. With four quarterly enrollments per year, admission for the upcoming September 29, 2022 term is now in progress. Admissions appointments can be scheduled by calling (804) 597-0861 or going online to galencollege.edu/pikeville-ky.
About Galen College of Nursing
Founded more than 30 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest educators of nurses in Kentucky and the United States. With a focus solely on nursing education, Galen offers master’s, baccalaureate, associate, and practical/vocational nursing programs to over 9,000 students on its campuses in Louisville and Hazard, KY; San Antonio and Austin, TX; Tampa Bay, Miami, Gainesville, and Sarasota, FL.; Cincinnati, OH; Nashville, TN; Asheville, NC; Myrtle Beach, SC; Richmond, VA; and online. Galen is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, and master’s degrees. Programmatic accreditation status for Galen’s programs can be found at https://www.galencollege.edu/about-galen/accreditation. For more information about Galen College of Nursing and our pass rates, visit galencollege.edu.
Galen College of Nursing
+1 5023877476
