Millions of Women-Owned Businesses Will Experience Growth as HerHeadquarters Open its Doors to Professionals

Professionals are the power players behind the scenes. Their access to a rolodex of partnerships that can boost their company's revenue and exposure was just unlocked.” — Carina Glover

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time ever, HerHeadquarters, the brand partnership marketplace for women-owned businesses, has opened its app doors to the 10 million professionals employed by women-led companies. The expansion is part of the new HerHeadquarters for Professionals release, intended to make mutually-beneficial brand partnerships more accessible to the nearly 13 million women-owned businesses nationwide.

HerHeadquarters launched in 2019 and was initially only available to women entrepreneurs. Since then, the app has emerged as an essential business tool and an expansion was vital.

“Whether the professional is an assistant, a manager, or in another role, they should be empowered to have a great impact on the company they work for. They’re power players without an executive title,” said HerHeadquarters founder and CEO, Carina Glover.

In 2021, the businesses using the marketplace secured partnerships that brought in over $9.5 million in value. “Giving these professionals access to HerHeadquarters is our way of amplifying that success. Business owners have more responsibility and less time. It takes a village to make the $1.8 trillion in sales women-owned businesses make,” said Glover.

HerHeadquarters gives small businesses and their teams the ability to easily discover and secure the company’s dream brand partnerships. They’re joining forces on various projects, events, and campaigns that ultimately boost their revenue and exposure.

HerHeadquarters’ 2021 Brand Partnership Report revealed that of the companies that secured a partnership that year, 87-percent reported a boost in new customer engagement, 64-percent reported an increase in website traffic, and 58-percent reported an increase in revenue.

“We exist to multiply success for women-owned businesses,” said Glover. “The long-term effect of this success means more women in positions of power, shattered ceilings, and legacies of generational wealth. The app is just the starting point.”

Since its launch, HerHeadquarters became a venture-backed company and thousands of women-owned businesses nationwide became users of the app. The company has gifted three business grants and received recognition from the U.S. Congress, Forbes, American Express, Harper’s Bazaar, Cheddar, and more.

Professionals, decision-makers, and business owners of women-founded companies can select from Premium memberships ranging from $19.99-$39.99/month or select a starter account and join for free. HerHeadquarters is the digital brand partnership and networking capital for small businesses across multiple industries, including events, PR, fashion, beauty, entertainment, health and wellness, and more.