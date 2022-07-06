Submit Release
Correction/Update: Agg operating w/o owners consent/ Poss Stolen Property (2) Grand Larceny (2)/ Rutland Barracks

 

***Correction: Several of the dates in an earlier version of this release were incorrect. They have been updated in red in the narrative below.

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE                       

 

STATION:    Rutland, Vermont State Police

                      

CONTACT:   Corporal Christopher Loyzelle

802-773-9101

                     Christopher.Loyzelle@vermont.gov

 

DATE/TIME: July 5, 2022

 

LOCATION: Rutland, Vermont

 

ACCUSED: Ryan C. Johnson                                            

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

VIOLATION: COUNT 1 – Grand Larceny

VIOLATION: COUNT 2 – Grand Larceny

VIOLATION: COUNT 3 – Aggravated Operation without owner’s consent

VIOLATION: COUNT 4 – Possession of Stolen Property

VIOLATION: COUNT 5 – Possession of Stolen Property

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, Ryan C. Johnson failed to appear at the Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division for his arraignment. The court has issued a warrant for Johnson’s arrest. Any member of the public who has information regarding Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Vermont State Police or submit a tip anonymously via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

 

***Initial news release, 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022***

On July 5, 2022, Ryan C. Johnson was arrested by Vermont State Police Field Force Troopers for Possession of Stolen Property. Johnson’s arrest came after the report of the theft of a wallet from a vehicle in Mendon, Vermont. An investigation led troopers to Johnson’s residence in Rutland City where they spoke with Ryan C. Johnson outside and recovered the stolen wallet from Johnson.

 

Johnson is also being charged with two counts of Grand Larceny and Aggravated Operation without owner’s consent and a second count of Possession of Stolen Property. These charges stem from two separate incidents on June 29, 2022, involving the theft of tools and a 2022 GMC pickup truck that was used to transport the stolen tools. On July 4, 2022, law enforcement recovered some of the stolen tools from Johnson’s residence in Rutland City.

 

Johnson was processed and released on a citation to appear at the Rutland Superior Court criminal Division on 07/06/2022. Johnson was also issued court ordered conditions of release.

 

The Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office is prosecuting Johnson. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101 or submit a tip anonymously via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A      

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: July 6, 2022 / 1230 hours

 

