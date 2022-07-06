Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Simple Assault and Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse Offenses in the 5200 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Simple Assault and Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offenses that occurred on Monday, July 4, 2022, in the 5200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 8:00 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim then fled the scene. CCN: 22-095-224

At approximately 9:00 am, the suspect approached the victims at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victims then fled the scene. CCN: 22-095-216

At approximately 11:27 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with the victim then fled the scene. CCN: 22-095-278

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, 24 year-old Maquette Howard, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Simple Assault and two counts of Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse.

After further investigation, Howard was also involved in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense on Saturday, May 28, 2022 in the 4200 block of Ingomar Street, NW. Howard was additionally charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

