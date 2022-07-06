FDLE, sheriff’s offices make cocaine trafficking arrest in Gadsden County

QUINCY – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and sheriff’s deputies from Gadsden, Leon, and Jackson counties arrested Michael Jerome Hatten, of Quincy, July 5 on charges of trafficking in cocaine and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

Hatten’s arrest is the result of a joint investigation by FDLE, Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office, and Leon County Sheriff’s Office that started in March 2021. Leon County’s involvement came as part of the North Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force. The joint investigation centered on narcotics activities in Gadsden and Leon counties.

Hatten was booked into the Gadsden County Jail. The case against Hatten will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office for the Second Judicial Circuit.

