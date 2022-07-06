There were 852 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,422 in the last 365 days.
FDLE, sheriff’s offices make cocaine trafficking arrest in Gadsden County
July 06, 2022, 19:54 GMT
QUINCY – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and sheriff’s deputies from Gadsden, Leon, and Jackson counties arrested Michael Jerome Hatten, of Quincy, July 5 on charges of trafficking in cocaine and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.
Hatten’s arrest is the result of a joint investigation by FDLE, Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office, and Leon County Sheriff’s Office that started in March 2021. Leon County’s involvement came as part of the North Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force. The joint investigation centered on narcotics activities in Gadsden and Leon counties.
Hatten was booked into the Gadsden County Jail. The case against Hatten will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office for the Second Judicial Circuit.
