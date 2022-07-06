South Anchorage Dental Center Releases Guide on the Difference Between Sports and Sleeping Mouth Guards
Sports mouth guards are made to protect teeth from high impact. These are typically bulkier and can withstand more pressure to ensure the teeth are protected. Football, hockey, and rugby have players wear mouth guards to protect themselves from high impact.
Sleep mouth guards are made to protect the teeth from the damage of grinding the teeth while sleeping. These are typically made to be lighter and less bulky to ensure the person can properly breathe at night.
Using one or the other for the wrong purposes is not recommended. Sleep mouth guards aren’t built to withstand high impact and won’t be likely to protect the teeth. Sports mouth guards are a haven for bacteria and plaque to grow, so it’s not a good idea to wear them for more than a couple of hours.
Mouth guards can be used for people who have Bruxism. This condition is where someone will clench, grind, or gnash their teeth. Some people experience this while they’re sleeping, while others may experience this during the day when they’re stressed.
Some negative results of Bruxism include:
• Tooth sensitivity
• Tooth decay
• Gum disease
• TMJ Pain
These conditions can be painful and may lead to other oral health problems. People can do the following exercises to help alleviate stress-induced Bruxism:
• Yoga or exercise
• Gratitude and a happy attitude
• Warm bath with lavender or Epsom salt
• Brush and floss for freshness and fight tooth decay while sleeping
Getting a mouth guard will help avoid damage to the teeth and help maintain good oral health.
South Anchorage Dental Center (SADC) is a family dentist that can help maintain good oral health with regular check-ups and dental treatments.
Broc Brimhall
