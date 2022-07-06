Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The Secretary welcomed the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the United States and Pakistan and reaffirmed our joint goals for enhancing U.S.-Pakistan bilateral partnerships on economic stability, climate, and health. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed coordination to mitigate the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, regional stability, commercial and people-to-people ties, and the devastating effects of Putin’s unprovoked war on Ukraine on food security in Pakistan and worldwide.

