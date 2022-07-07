2W Energia takes on opportunities in Brazilian energy sector with Free Market opening

According to the company, the entry of small and medium-sized companies should boost the number of new migrations to the Free Market in the next years.

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, July 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovation in the Brazilian energy market open big new opportunities for investors interested in renewable energy and developing countries. With nearly 90 million consumer units in the captive and regulated market, there are tens of thousands of consumers that could already benefit from migrating to the free market. Nonetheless, the country is evolving in the discussion about opening even more to a complete free and liberalized format of Energy Free Market, allowing all Brazilian consumers to benefit from buying clean and renewable energy at a lower cost. One of the first movers and standouts companies in this scenario, 2W Energy, has been able to capture this market potential, providing energy in Free Energy Market not only to large companies, but also for medium and small enterprises that meet to the current criteria for migration. And it’s looking ahead.With low-cost clean energy generation projects, the company commercializes to wholesale and retail customers. In this last segment, the company pioneers in exploring smaller customers, with lower volumes than those practiced in the Wholesale segment, but with significantly higher margins. And, to reach a relevant scale, it has developed a large and nationwide sales network, already counting with more than 1,500 energy consultants, whose mission is to educate and assist consumers throughout the migration process. With this commercial strategy, the company has grown strongly and hit R$ 1 billion (aprox. USD 200 million) in contracts with little more than one year in the segment.“We understand that we will play an even more important role in the future, after the liberalization of energy consumption in the Free Market for everyone, including residences, which is the subject of the Bill for the modernization of the electricity sector, PL 414 of 2021. This project, when approved, will allow approximately 90 million consumer units, including the entire production chain, micro-enterprises and individuals to consume clean energy, paying cheaper for it and with freedom of choice”, says Claudio Ribeiro, CEO of 2W Energia.Last year, the number of new migrations to the Free Market registered a record in the country, with more than 1,200 new entrants, an increase of about 15% compared to 2020, according to the Electric Energy Commercialization Chamber (CCEE). The entry of small and medium-sized companies into this market played an important role in this increase.Currently, the Free Market is accessible to companies with at least 500kW of contracted demand with the energy distribution companies. Supermarkets, hotels, educational institutions, hospitals and small industries are examples for whom migration is very advantageous.Learn more: https://2wenergia.com.br/en/about-us/ To supply energy for its clients, 2W has two wind farms under construction in the Brazilian Northeast, with approximately 400MW of installed capacity, which will be destined for both the retail and wholesale segments. The company's first-generation asset, called Anemus Wind (RN), should start operating this year.