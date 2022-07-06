Natalie and Sanat Ranganathan Extend Advocacy for Rights of Animals from the Chicago Metro Area to a National Level

Natalie and Sanat Ranganathan of the Chicago metro area are hoping to continuously express and extend their support for animal rights advocacies and rescue groups across the country.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s world, it seems that the rights of animals are often overlooked. There are countless numbers of animals that suffer from abuse, neglect, and exploitation each year. Natalie and Sanat Ranganathan, a Chicago metro area-based couple, have made it their mission to help as many animals as possible.

For many years, the Ranganathans have been assisting animal rescue groups. They've been supporting Wildlife SOS, an international elephant rescue organization that helps elephants from being abused and exploited. They've also donated to Erin's Farm, a farm animal sanctuary in the Chicago area.

“Home is where the heart is; we want to give rescue animals a second lease on life and to make them feel loved and at home,” explained Natalie.

Sanat Ranganathan said that they are also supporters of different animal rescues across the nation including Rescued Rascals, a group dedicated to saving dogs in the Chicago suburbs; Kindreds Spirit Sanctuary in Florida, Wayside Waifs of Kansas City, where they adopted their first dog, an adorable Jack Russel; New York's Second Chance Rescue and Paws Chicago, the city’s largest animal rescue organization.

“We want to help as many animals as we can and make a difference in their lives,” he added.

Apart from financially supporting various animal rescue groups, the Sanat and Natalie have adopted several rescue animals from local shelters themselves.

Furthermore, it has always been the couple's advocacy to also help those who can't speak for themselves - the voiceless ones who need someone to fight for their rights and protection.

“We believe that all living creatures have a right to thrive and live, just as we do. We have a passion to be a strong and protective voice, along with the action, for abused animals who need a voice,” said Sanat.

The Ranganathans are also going to launch an online store, “Sanat & Natalie’s Treasures,” where they are hoping to donate a portion of their profits to organizations that help animals, once it is established.

“The store will be a way for us to continuously support our animal rescue partners even after we’ve stopped actively working with them. We want to be able to help as many animals as possible and this is one way we can do that,” said Sanat.

The store will offer a variety of items including home goods, kids’ toys, seasonal decorations, birthday gifts, and impulse items.

“We are so excited to launch our store and help even more animals. We hope that our efforts will inspire others to do the same,” said Natalie.



ABOUT NATALIE AND SANAT RANGANATHAN

Natalie and Sanat Ranganathan are a Chicago-based couple with a passion for helping animals. They have been supporting animal rescue organizations for many years.

Furthermore, they are also working on "Sanat & Natalie's Treasures," a woman- and minority-owned online store that will provide customers with a hassle-free way to purchase home goods, children's toys, seasonal decorations, birthday presents, and impulse items at reasonable costs. Once it is established, they hope to donate a portion of their profits to nonprofit groups that help animals.

Sanat Ranganathan is also the Principal Attorney at The Law Office of Sanat Ranganathan, where he offers legal advice on business and commercial contracts to individuals and companies.

Sanat previously studied law at Warwick University in the United Kingdom and Leiden University Europa Institute in the Netherlands. He graduated from Duke University School of Law in the United States with an LLM and is a licensed attorney in New York and Illinois, as well as being an inactive member of the Missouri Bar.

Before starting his own practice, he worked in areas like commercial law, software licensing, regulatory compliance, intellectual property rights protection, and technology for organizations and the government. He has also handled important issues such as commercial agreements and intellectual property rights protection while working with educational institutions.

