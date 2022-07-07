Former Philadelphia TV News Reporter Launches New App With The Help Of Project 10K
TruFaves, founded by former 6abc health reporter Ali Gorman, was selected out of more than 11,000 startups pitched to Project 10K.
The best recommendations come from people you know and trust. TruFaves makes the process of swapping information with your most-trusted sources quicker, easier and more private.”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The TruFaves app, founded by Ali Gorman was officially launched last week with Project 10K, a tech ecosystem started by Jared Yellin.
— Ali Gorman
“We’re looking for the right person, with the right idea, in the right market and with the right business model. Ali’s pitch checked all the boxes and we’re honored to partner with her,” Yellin said.
The idea for TruFaves was born several years ago in a New York City apartment. Gorman was visiting several girlfriends and they started doing something they often do, swap recommendations. “Raving about the things we love and asking for suggestions for everything from beauty products to fitness classes, books, healthcare providers, and travel ideas,” Gorman said. But she said many times the names and details of things friends recommend get lost over time.
The alternative of reading anonymous reviews online isn’t nearly as reliable. In fact, a study by Fakespot shows more than 30-percent of online reviews are fake. Some companies actually hire outside services to write reviews, positive for their own and negative for their competition.
And when it comes to social media or influencer marketing, more than 90-percent of people don’t trust it.
“The best recommendations come from people you know and trust. TruFaves makes the process of swapping information with your most-trusted sources quicker, easier and more private,” Gorman said.
About Project 10K:
For the first time ever, Project 10K has combined a Venture Studio with a Software Development Firm with a Growth Hacking Agency with a Venture Capital solution and so much more. Project 10K is the ultimate Co-founder for every tech company based on the track record of the team along with the existing infrastructure which includes everything a tech company needs to build, scale, and eventually sell from product management, software development, UI/UX, go-to-market, branding, press, business development, sales, legal, fundraising, bookkeeping, operations, customer support, exit planning, project management and more. Project 10K will BUILD, SCALE, and SELL 10,000 tech companies over the next 10 years and has already co-founded well over 100 in its first year with entrepreneurs from around the world.
About Ali Gorman:
Ali Gorman is a former Navy nurse corps officer and TV news reporter. She spent more than a decade delivering health and medical news at 6abc, Action News in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She received her Bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University and a Master’s degree from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. She began working on this startup several years ago as a side project. After a lot of research, a successful beta test and funding from several angel investors she is excited to continue the journey. TruFaves is available for download via Android and iPhone.
