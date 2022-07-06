Amphitrite Digital Launches Public Stock Offering
Tour Activity Operator serves more than 50,000 tour and event guests annually in Chicago and the U.S. Virgin Islands
Amphitrite Digital, by expanding our shareholder base through a direct public offering is a key milestone in achieving the objectives of our strategic growth plan.”ST THOMAS, VI, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphitrite Digital, the USVI-based company bringing digital technology to the tour activity operator industry, has launched a public offering of its stock. The broker-dealer for the direct public offering is Rialto Markets LLC.
— Hope Stawski
Hope Stawski, Amphitrite’s President, said the company has completed the process of filing with the Security and Exchange Commission for a Regulation CF Direct Public Offering. “Amphitrite Digital’s core competency is bringing digital technology to the tour activity operator industry. Expanding our shareholder base through a direct public offering is a key milestone in achieving the objectives of our strategic growth plan.”
With several operating entities, including Seas the Day Charters USVI, Tall Ship Windy in Chicago and Magens Hideaway, Amphitrite serves more than 50,000 tour and event guests annually and is already one of the largest maritime tour activity operators in Chicago and the U.S. Virgin Islands. With a foundation rooted in digital technology and innovation, Amphitrite has consistently achieved double- or triple-digit growth and is expected to reach $25 million in annual revenue by 2024 and $100 million by 2027.
According to Stawski, Amphitrite does not try to be the lowest-cost operator, but the highest-value operator. The company’s digitally founded marketing and overall operations allow it to be in the top decile in price while still maintaining a high utilization rate. Amphitrite’s revenue channels consist of direct, online sales and sales through online travel agencies.
Amphitrite’s marketing to these channels is powered by digitally enabled online advertising campaigns primarily through Google, Facebook and Microsoft. Amphitrite utilizes advanced analytics, campaign design and real-time AI to achieve industry-leading results. In 2021, 61 percent of Amphitrite’s revenue came through direct, online sales with a cost of advertising of 7.2 percent and a return on advertising spend (ROAS) of 1,383 percent. This low cost of advertising and industry-leading ROAS is inverse to the industry and is directly attributable to Amphitrite’s digitally enabled advertising and marketing platform use.
Amphitrite Digital’s Seas the Day Charters USVI is the leading day charter company in the U.S. Virgin Islands and rated number one with TripAdvisor. With 12 catamarans and power boats to choose from, guests enjoy day charters and activities throughout the U.S. and the British Virgin Islands.
Amphitrite Digital also operates Tall Ship Windy – the Official Tall Ship Ambassador for the City of Chicago.
Sailing from Navy Pier in Chicago, Tall Ship Windy is a 148-foot, traditional four-masted topsail schooner. She offers skyline sails, fireworks cruises, pirate cruises and a variety of other public and private cruises in Chicago.
Interested investors can receive more information and subscribe to the direct public offering (i.e., purchase stock) at amphitriteinvest.com. The public offering ends July 31.
About Amphitrite Digital
Amphitrite Digital uses advanced digital technology platforms to market, manage and operate in-destination tours, activities and events in the U.S. and the Caribbean. With several operating entities, including Seas the Day Charters USVI, Tall Ship Windy in Chicago and Magens Hideaway, Amphitrite Digital is already one of the largest maritime tour activity operators in Chicago and the U.S. Virgin Islands. With a foundation rooted in digital technology and innovation, Amphitrite companies are consistently ranked as the leading tour activity operator in the markets they serve.
Hope Stawski
Amphitrite Digital
+1 972-989-3066
Hope@AmphitriteDigital.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other