Dr. Kannan Vishwanatth joins as the Advisory Board Member of the The School Advisory Council, the HKUST Business School.

Prof. Dr Kannan Vishwanatth, Managing Director, Rupus Global Limited

The real change of social engineering & Innovations will come from the power of knowledge of our students who will be the face of the new world order” — Prof. Dr Lammam Vishwanatth

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prof. Dr Kannan Vishwanatth joined the prestigious Advisory Board Member of the The School Advisory Council, the HKUST Business School of the The Hong Kong University Of Science And Technology. Prof. Dr Kannan Vishwanatth brings to the HKUST Business School more than two decades of experience in building & creating the complex business of pharmaceutical business through strong leadership skills, visionary mind & building global pharmaceutical business. Prof. Dr Kannan Vishwanatth is passionate about building the next generation young leaders through research, innovations & creative mindset.

HKUST Business School is one of the first business schools in Asia to be accredited by two world-leading accreditations: the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and the European Quality Improvement System (EQUIS). The HKUST Business School is committed to continuous improvement and strive for excellence in research and teaching. Top researchers, academicians, innovators & industry leaders of international repute are on the Advisory Board Member of the The School Advisory Council, the HKUST Business School.

Expressing his gratitude of the honour Prof. Dr Kannan Vishwanatth said “I am privileged & thrilled to join the as the Advisory Board Member of the The School Advisory Council, the HKUST Business School. We are in an exciting phase of innovations in academic excellence & I strongly believe that only knowledge & scientific mind of our young students will be catalyst of change in the new world order, ihave watched the growth and success of HKUST Business School from a distance over the last few years with admiration. I look forward to working more closely with the Board” Professor Wei Shyy, President of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology said “Congratulations on your new assignment as Honorary Advisor to The School Advisory Council, the HKUST Business School at our Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. We are pleased to inform you that the Board of directors has decided to make you a part of us by giving you the space as Advisor to the The School Advisory Council, the most prestigious board of the HKUST Business School. I am confident that your positive attitude, qualifications, and skills will contribute to the University’s growth. Your academic credentials, scientific mindset & Entrepreneurial expertise will be of immense support to the University & Students.

(Prof) Dr. Kannan Vishwanatth is best known for co-authoring & publishing notable milestones in the patents of transdermal formulations and Anti-Cancer API’s. (Prof) Dr. Kannan Vishwanatth has also been awarded the prestigious The Albert Schweitzer Medal in Science 2017, The Malcolm Adishesish Award for Development Studies 2020, The Professional Academic Award 2019, The American College Dubai UAE & GSIR Foundation, Outstanding Entreprenuer Award 2011, Asia Pacific Entrepreunership Award (APEA). (Prof) Dr. Kannan Vishwanatth did Bachelor of Petroleum Engineering in the year 1992-1996 from Maharashtra Institute of Technology in Pune in India, followed by Asia-E-University and Indian Institute of Research and Management India Master’s in Business Administration in the year 2008-2009. (Prof) Dr. Kannan Vishwanatth further pursued higher studies from the University of Azteca European Programs and Indian Institute of Research and Management India Doctor of Philosophy in Business Management (2009-2012). Prof.Dr Kannan Vishwanatth has also received his Bachelors Degree in Chemical Engineering, His Masters Degree in Business Management and His Doctor of Philosophy ( PhD ( in International Trade ) .Prof. Dr. Kannan Vishwanatth is a world leader in strategy and innovation, has presented many research papers in the international conferences, delivered keynote addresses in London, America, Paris, Germany etc.