Flow Chemistry Market Size is projected to reach USD 3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10%: Straits Research

Flow chemistry is a branch of chemistry that involves the continuous flow of chemical processes to produce intermediate chemicals. Two or more reagents are continuously supplied into the reactor, which reacts to produce the desired chemical. Flow chemistry has lately acquired prominence in the synthesis of specialty and fine chemicals, notably natural compounds and APIs. Continuous flow technology reduces the number of processes required in the manufacturing process, lowering costs. Flow chemistry plays an essential role in drug discovery and pharmaceutical product manufacture because of its easy temperature control and optimal operation under isothermal circumstances, which results in reduced maintenance costs.





Increasing Awareness Regarding Sustainable Technology to Drive the Global Flow Chemistry Market

Flow chemistry is amongst the most efficient methods to solve green chemistry and green energy problems. Flow reactors are compatible with various green solvents, like methanol and acetone, which have a low boiling point for numerous batch processes. These reactions can be safely conducted in a flow reactor under high pressure and elevated temperatures. Additionally, continuous flow procedures for extraction, chromatography, and responses with supercritical fluids offer several advantages over the batch process.

The capacity of flow reactors to produce a high yield in less time and with fewer materials, together with the formation of less waste, is likely to boost the flow chemistry market's growth over the forecast period. Chemical synthesis through flow chemistry is highly sustainable due to lower capital costs and equipment requirements, reduced energy consumption, low physical footprint, high economic gains, increased operational and worker efficiency, and opportunities for on-demand chemical production. Furthermore, rising pressure to reduce waste creation and eliminate non-renewable manufacturing methods is expected to boost demand for flow reactors over the projection period.





Growing Chemical Industry in the Asia-Pacific to Provide Opportunities for the Global Flow Chemistry Market

The increased demand for chemicals from numerous end-use applications boosts new capital investments in the chemical industry. The production capacity of chemicals is anticipated to rise because of the setting up of new chemical facilities. The major factors encouraging the growth of the chemical industry in various economies across the globe include supportive government initiatives and investments, stringent environmental regulations, high fragmentation in the industry, and the growing importance of specialty chemicals .

Key players in the chemical industry are instantly engaged in growing their production facilities to meet the rising demand for chemicals across several applications. The chemical industry is a significant end-user of continuous flow technology as many industries like fertilizers and food and beverage need bulk chemicals. Flow chemistry makes bulk processing economical and convenient. Due to this, this technology is implemented by many chemical producers globally. The strengthening chemical sector in the Asia-Pacific is one of the significant drivers of the rising demand for flow chemistry in the region.





Key Highlights

The global flow chemistry market size was worth USD 2 billion in 2021. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 3 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

was worth USD 2 billion in 2021. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 3 billion by 2030 at a over the forecast period (2022-2030). By reactor type , the plug flow reactors segment dominated the market. It is anticipated to propel at a CAGR of 9% .

, the plug flow reactors segment dominated the market. It is anticipated to propel at a . CSTR is the second largest segment. It is estimated to reach USD 1065 million by 2030 at an expected CAGR of 8% over the forecast period. North America was the largest market for CSTR owing to early adoption and extensive research & development in CSTR technology.

over the forecast period. North America was the largest market for CSTR owing to early adoption and extensive research & development in CSTR technology. Microreactors is the fastest-growing segment. It is estimated to reach USD 370 million by 2030 at an expected CAGR of 19% over the forecast period. The increasing adoption of microreactors by pharmaceutical, fine chemical, and specialty chemical manufacturers accounts for significantly low environmental damage and cost-effectiveness.

over the forecast period. The increasing adoption of microreactors by pharmaceutical, fine chemical, and specialty chemical manufacturers accounts for significantly low environmental damage and cost-effectiveness. By application , the market is divided into pharmaceuticals, chemicals, academia and research, petrochemicals, and others. The chemicals segment dominated the market. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 1340 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 10% . Increasing demand for specialty & fine chemicals coupled with a focus on scaling up the production process is expected to propel the demand for flow reactors in the chemical industry.

, the market is divided into pharmaceuticals, chemicals, academia and research, petrochemicals, and others. The chemicals segment dominated the market. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 1340 million by 2030 at a . Increasing demand for specialty & fine chemicals coupled with a focus on scaling up the production process is expected to propel the demand for flow reactors in the chemical industry. Pharmaceuticals is the fastest-growing segment. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 975 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 12%. Pharmaceutical industries including Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd, Schering-Plough Corporation, Sanofi Aventis (Sanofi S.A.), Roche (F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG), GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis International AG, and AstraZeneca plc have been investing inflow technology which is likely to have a positive impact on the demand over the forecast years.

Pharmaceutical industries including Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd, Schering-Plough Corporation, Sanofi Aventis (Sanofi S.A.), Roche (F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG), GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis International AG, and AstraZeneca plc have been investing inflow technology which is likely to have a positive impact on the demand over the forecast years. Petrochemicals is the third-largest segment of flow chemistry because of the increasing need to gain high yield with low energy and material consumption and high-cost saving. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 660 by 2030 at a CAGR of 10%. However, technological advancements and growing awareness of cleaner technologies are anticipated to boost the adoption of flow reactors over the forecast period.





Top Key Companies

Biotage

Lonza

Corning Incorporated

Vapourtec Ltd

Syrris Ltd.

Chemtrix BV

CEM Corporation

Uniqsis Ltd.

Milestone Srl.





Global Flow Chemistry Market: Segmentation

By Reactor Type

Continuous Stirred Tank Reactor (CSTR)

Plug Flow Reactor (PFR)

Microreactor

Microwave Systems

Others

By Application

Pharmaceutical

Chemicals

Academia and Research

Petrochemicals

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America

Middle East and Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

4.2 Value Chain Analysis: Flow Chemistry Market

4.2.1 Vendor Matrix

4.3 Key Market Trends

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitution

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Environment & Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Forecast Factors & Relevance of Impact

4.7 Macro-Economic & Geopolitical Scenario

4.8 Parent Market Overview

4.9 Technology Landscape

4.10 Market Share Analysis

4.11 Potential Venture Analysis

4.12 Regional Price Trends

4.13 Raw Material Trends

4.14 Cost Structure Analysis

4.14.1 Labor Cost

4.14.2 Consumables

4.14.3 Maintenance Cost

4.15 Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

4.15.1 Pre and Post Covid-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.15.2 Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge

4.15.3 Measures Taken by Top Players

4.15.4 Quarterly Market Revenue and Growth Forecast till 2021

4.15.4.1 North America

4.15.4.2 Europe

4.15.4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.15.4.4 Central and South America and the Caribbean

4.15.4.5 The Middle East and Africa

5 Reactor Type Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2 Continuous Stirred Tank Reactor (CSTR)

5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3 Plug Flow Reactor (PFR)

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.4 Microreactor

5.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.5 Microwave Systems

5.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.6 Others

5.6.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6 Application Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2 Pharmaceutical

6.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.3 Chemicals

6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.4 Academia and Research

6.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.5 Petrochemicals

6.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7 Regional Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Economic Overview

7.2.2 Market Scenario

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

7.2.5 Mexico

7.3 Central and South America and the Caribbean

7.3.1 Economic Overview

7.3.2 Market Scenario

7.3.3 Brazil

7.3.4 Argentina

7.3.5 Colombia

7.3.6 Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Economic Overview

7.4.2 Market Scenario

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 The U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 The Rest Of Europe

7.5 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

7.5.1 Economic Overview

7.5.2 Market Scenario

7.5.3 China

7.5.4 Japan

7.5.5 India

7.5.6 Australia

7.5.7 South Korea

7.5.8 Rest Of APAC

7.6 Middle East

7.6.1 Economic Overview

7.6.2 Market Scenario

7.6.3 South Arabia

7.6.4 The UAE

7.6.5 Qatar

7.6.6 Oman

7.6.7 Turkey

7.6.8 The Rest Of Middle East

7.7 Africa

7.7.1 Economic Overview

7.7.2 Market Scenario

7.7.3 Nigeria

7.7.4 South Africa

7.7.5 The Rest Of Africa

8 Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers & Suppliers

8.1 Competition Dashboard

8.2 Industry Structure

8.3 Biotage

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Performance

8.3.3 Recent Developments

8.3.4 Portfolio

8.4 Lonza

8.5 Corning Incorporated

8.6 Vapourtec Ltd

8.7 Syrris Ltd.

8.8 Chemtrix BV

8.9 CEM Corporation

8.10 Uniqsis Ltd.

8.11 Milestone Srl.

9 Conclusion & Recommendation

10 Acronyms & Abbreviations





Market News

April 2021 - H.E.L. Group signed a distribution agreement with ThalesNano Energy for H-Genie bench-top high-pressure hydrogen generator.

- H.E.L. Group signed a distribution agreement with ThalesNano Energy for H-Genie bench-top high-pressure hydrogen generator. January 2021 - Chemtrix BV completed a successful implementation of Continuous Flow Processes equipment at Almac Science.

News Media

Changing Bulk Chemicals Market Scenario: A Future Perspective

World’s 7 Largest Chemical Companies





