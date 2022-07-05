Presidents of Uzbekistan and Turkey talk over the phone

UZBEKISTAN, July 5 - On July 5, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The leaders discussed the implementation of the agreements reached at the second meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council, held in Tashkent in March this year.

The President of Turkey expressed firm support for the efforts of the President of Uzbekistan to ensure peace, stability, and sustainable development in the Republic of Karakalpakstan.

The issues of enhancing multifaceted relations between Uzbekistan and Turkey, primarily in trade, economic, investment, transport and communication, cultural and humanitarian spheres, were considered.

The importance of promoting bilateral projects in trade, transport, industry, agriculture, and other areas was emphasized.

Views were exchanged on the upcoming summit of the Organization of Turkic States to be held in November 2022 in the city of Samarkand.

The heads of state congratulated each other on the upcoming Qurban Hayit (Eid al-Adha) and wished well-being and prosperity to the fraternal peoples of the two countries.

Source: UzA