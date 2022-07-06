PennDOT Urges Motorists to Stay Alert for Mobile Work Zones

Uniontown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is urging motorists to stay alert for mobile work zone operations, including, but not limited to, mowing, line painting, crack sealing, seal coating, and shoulder cutting. Six attenuators have been struck by motorists so far this year in PennDOT District 12 (Greene, Fayette, Washington, and Westmoreland Counties).



Truck-mounted attenuators not only alert motorists to slow-moving work zone operations with a flashing arrow board and reflective materials but are also used to help protect workers from being struck by a vehicle within a work zone. Made of crushable materials that create a crumple zone, the devices are designed to absorb crash impact, saving the lives of workers and motorists during a work zone intrusion.



Mobile operations occur year-round and can take place day or night. Motorists should never drive distracted, always keeping their hands on the wheel, eyes on the road, and mind on the task of driving, take advanced warning signs seriously, and slow down when approaching work zones.



“When work zone intrusions occur, the crash attenuator is our primary line of defense to protect the workers helping to improve our roadways,” said Assistant District Executive of Maintenance Robb C. Dean, P.E. “Every time an attenuator is hit an employee is being protected. The dads, moms, brothers, and sisters working on these projects deserve to get home safely.”



Learn more about truck-mounted attenuators, what they look like, and how they protect workers during work zone intrusions in a short video message shared on YouTube. The video will also be shared to PennDOT’s social media feeds on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.



Under Title 75, Section 3326, motorists caught by police driving 11 mph or more above the posted speed limit in an active work zone, or who are involved in a crash in an active work zone and are convicted for failing to drive at a safe speed, automatically lose their license for 15 days. Additionally, fines for certain traffic violations — including speeding, driving under the influence, and failure to obey traffic devices — are doubled for active work zones. The law also provides for up to five years of additional jail time for individuals convicted of homicide by vehicle for a crash that occurred in an active work zone.



