PennDOT Urges Motorists to Stay Alert for Mobile Work Zones
Uniontown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of
Transportation (PennDOT) is urging motorists to stay alert for mobile work zone
operations, including, but not limited to, mowing, line painting, crack
sealing, seal coating, and shoulder cutting. Six attenuators have been struck
by motorists so far this year in PennDOT District 12 (Greene, Fayette,
Washington, and Westmoreland Counties).
Truck-mounted
attenuators not only alert motorists to slow-moving work zone operations with a
flashing arrow board and reflective materials but are also used to help protect
workers from being struck by a vehicle within a work zone. Made of crushable
materials that create a crumple zone, the devices are designed to absorb crash
impact, saving the lives of workers and motorists during a work zone intrusion.
Mobile operations
occur year-round and can take place day or night. Motorists should never drive
distracted, always keeping their hands on the wheel, eyes on the road, and mind
on the task of driving, take advanced warning signs seriously, and slow down when
approaching work zones.
“When work zone
intrusions occur, the crash attenuator is our primary line of defense to
protect the workers helping to improve our roadways,” said Assistant District
Executive of Maintenance Robb C. Dean, P.E. “Every time an attenuator is hit an
employee is being protected. The dads, moms, brothers, and sisters working on
these projects deserve to get home safely.”
Learn more about
truck-mounted attenuators, what they look like, and how they protect workers
during work zone intrusions in a short video message shared on YouTube. The video will also be shared to PennDOT’s
social media feeds on Facebook,
Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
Under
Title 75, Section 3326, motorists caught by police driving 11 mph or more
above the posted speed limit in an active work zone, or who are involved in a
crash in an active work zone and are convicted for failing to drive at a safe
speed, automatically lose their license for 15 days. Additionally, fines for
certain traffic violations — including speeding, driving under the influence,
and failure to obey traffic devices — are doubled for active work zones. The
law also provides for up to five years of additional jail time for individuals
convicted of homicide by vehicle for a crash that occurred in an active work
zone.
For more information on work zone
safety, visit www.PennDOT.pa.gov/Safety.
Motorists can check
conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles in Pennsylvania by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and
available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts,
traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also
available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by
calling 5-1-1, or by following
regional Twitter alerts.
