Microbial Culture Market Size is projected to reach USD 2.91 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5%: Straits Research

The global microbial culture market size was valued at USD 1893 million in 2021 and is expected to grow to USD 2912 million by 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2022–2030). The North American Microbial Culture Market value was USD 363 million in 2021 and is expected to growing at a CAGR of 4% by 2030.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manufacturers are becoming more interested in microbial culture as the idea of bio-preservation becomes more popular. Instead of chemical or physical preservation, bio-preservation is a good option. Food fermentation is a great way to learn about the basic principles and mechanisms of bio-preservation, and traditional fermentations may be a good place to find new strains for bio-preservation.

In the last few years, probiotic cultures have become very popular, and the food industry has found many ways to use them. This is because people are learning more about them, and the trend toward convenience is still going strong. More and more people are buying functional foods and drinks with probiotics because they contain biologically active ingredients that are good for your health in more ways than just nutrition. People are buying more probiotic products that do not come from dairy because they have less lactose and cholesterol and do not need to be kept cold.





Increase in Demand for Fermented Health Drinks Driving the Market Growth

Fermentation technology is often used to make compounds that are useful in the energy, pharmaceutical, chemical, and food industries and are important to the economy. Because traditional fermented foods are becoming more industrialized, biotechnology gives us the chance to look into these kinds of technological changes or better ways to make the foods and improve their quality. When the microbes are more productive, both the cost of the product and the cost of making it go down is something you should think about. Most of the time, you can improve the strain or optimize the process parameters to make your business more productive. Biotechnology is being used quickly to find new molecules and microorganisms or to improve the genes of known species. This speeds up the process of making new foods.

The food processing industry is growing because there are now more fermented products. This is because people want to buy things that are different from each other and last longer. In Europe, beer with less alcohol is very popular, and the U.S. is also moving toward more low-alcohol options. People are becoming more aware of how they drink and are trying to make healthier choices. They also want alcohol-free drinks that taste good. So, the players are bringing in cultures that can only be found in beers with low amounts of alcohol.

Producing, regulating, and storing microbial cultures is difficult. Factory-made microbial food cultures are carefully selected and strictly controlled. There are rules about how to handle and move bacterial or fungal cultures to protect people, animals, and the environment.

Ambient yogurt can help dairy companies grow their cold yogurt market share. Ambient yogurt, which is at room temperature, is a recent innovation from China. This category has untapped potential, especially in hot climates. Shipping yogurt that does not need to be kept cold costs less and is easier, making exporting easier.





Latest Innovation in the Biotechnology Sector is Creating Huge Opportunities in the Microbial Culture Market

Innovation is a common way to win in the microbial culture market. More manufacturers are investing in R&D to create new features, applications, etc. Due to new ideas, the market is more competitive. DuPont has a special culture for plant-based products because people want them. Most big players have their own channels to sell products. Players promote their products at events and exhibitions to highlight their uniqueness. To stay ahead of the competition, companies form partnerships with product users. There are many big and small market players, so industries that use the products have many choices. The ratio of firms to end-users is lower than before. So, the global microbial culture market offers many opportunities for biotech professionals.





Regional Segmentation of the Global Microbial Culture Market

The global microbial culture market is primarily segmented in four regions, namely North America, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, out of which Europe has the major market share globally.

North America -

The microbial cultures market has grown in recent years. This is due to the high demand for probiotics and functional beverages. Manufacturers are increasing their production capacity to stay ahead of the competition, which is why the region's market value was USD 363 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% by 2030.

South America –

South America accounts for USD 556 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% by 2030.

Europe –

Europe leads the world in microbial culture revenue. It has all the necessary government facilities and benefits, so its market value was USD 575 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% by 2030.

Asia-Pacific –

Asia is one of the most developing and economically strong regions, with a market value of USD 216 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% by 2030.





Key Highlights –

The global microbial culture market was valued at USD 1893 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at USD 2912 million by 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

during the forecast period (2022–2030). The starter cultures segment is dominating the microbial culture market with a market value of USD 1052 million in 2021 and is growing to USD 1497 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4% .

is dominating the microbial culture market with a market value of USD 1052 million in 2021 and is growing to USD 1497 million by 2030 at a . By the end-users industry , the dairy segment dominates the global market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% by 2030.

, the dairy segment dominates the global market and is expected to grow at a by 2030. Europe dominates the global microbial culture market and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% by 2030.





The major players in the global microbial culture market are



CHr. Hansen

DuPont De Numors Inc.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Mediterranea Biotecnologie SRL

HiMedia Laboratories

Kerry Group

Dalton Biotecnologie





Global Microbial Culture Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Starter Cultures

Probiotics

By End-user Industry

Dairy

Beverages

By Region

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific





TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

4.2 Value Chain Analysis: Microbial Culture Market

4.2.1 Vendor Matrix

4.3 Key Market Trends

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitution

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Environment & Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Forecast Factors & Relevance of Impact

4.7 Macro-Economic & Geopolitical Scenario

4.8 Parent Market Overview

4.9 Technology Landscape

4.10 Market Share Analysis

4.11 Potential Venture Analysis

4.12 Regional Price Trends

4.13 Raw Material Trends

4.14 Cost Structure Analysis

4.14.1 Labor Cost

4.14.2 Consumables

4.14.3 Maintenance Cost

4.15 Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

4.15.1 Pre and Post Covid-19 Market Scenario Analysis

4.15.2 Market Recovery Timeline and Challenge

4.15.3 Measures Taken by Top Players

4.15.4 Quarterly Market Revenue and Growth Forecast till 2021

4.15.4.1 North America

4.15.4.2 Europe

4.15.4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.15.4.4 Central and South America and the Caribbean

4.15.4.5 The Middle East and Africa

5 Product Type Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2 Starter Cultures

5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3 Probiotics

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6 End User Industry Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2 Dairy

6.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.3 Beverages

6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7 Regional Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Economic Overview

7.2.2 Market Scenario

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

7.2.5 Mexico

7.3 Central and South America and the Caribbean

7.3.1 Economic Overview

7.3.2 Market Scenario

7.3.3 Brazil

7.3.4 Argentina

7.3.5 Colombia

7.3.6 Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Economic Overview

7.4.2 Market Scenario

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 The U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 The Rest Of Europe

7.5 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

7.5.1 Economic Overview

7.5.2 Market Scenario

7.5.3 China

7.5.4 Japan

7.5.5 India

7.5.6 Australia

7.5.7 South Korea

7.5.8 Rest Of APAC

7.6 Middle East

7.6.1 Economic Overview

7.6.2 Market Scenario

7.6.3 South Arabia

7.6.4 The UAE

7.6.5 Qatar

7.6.6 Oman

7.6.7 Turkey

7.6.8 The Rest Of Middle East

7.7 Africa

7.7.1 Economic Overview

7.7.2 Market Scenario

7.7.3 Nigeria

7.7.4 South Africa

7.7.5 The Rest Of Africa

8 Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers & Suppliers

8.1 Competition Dashboard

8.2 Industry Structure

8.3 CHr. Hansen

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Performance

8.3.3 Recent Developments

8.3.4 Portfolio

8.4 DuPont De Numors Inc.

8.5 Koninklijke DSM NV

8.6 Mediterranea Biotecnologie SRL

8.7 HiMedia Laboratories

8.8 Kerry Group

8.9 Dalton Biotecnologie

9 Conclusion & Recommendation

10 Acronyms & Abbreviations





Market News -

In May 2022 , CHr. Hansen launched a new VEGA Boost Cultures that allows the development of a breakthrough dairy-free cream cheese.

, CHr. Hansen launched a new VEGA Boost Cultures that allows the development of a breakthrough dairy-free cream cheese. In February 2022 , DuPont signed an agreement with Celanese to divest the majority of the mobility and materials segments.

, DuPont signed an agreement with Celanese to divest the majority of the mobility and materials segments. In May 2022 , Koninklijke DSM NV and the World Food Programme announced their partnership to improve nutrition around the world.

, Koninklijke DSM NV and the World Food Programme announced their partnership to improve nutrition around the world. In March 2022, Mediterranea Biotecnologie SRLpartnered with Alimentos in Brazil in order to develop new technologies in milk and dairy products.

