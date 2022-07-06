EarlyBirds Offers a Unique Approach to Helping Organisations Use the Future of Connectivity

/EIN News/ -- Forde, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarlyBirds, an Australian firm that has developed a business to business (B2B) marketplace enabling early adopters, innovators, and subject matter experts (SMEs) to come together and find ways to speed up technology advancement and adoption in an organisation, wants to emphasise that they are offering a unique approach to helping organisations take advantage of the future of connectivity. It is important to get ready for the advantages offered by the huge leaps in connectivity resulting from 5G broadband cellular networks and the Internet of Things (IOT) that will not just offer faster connectivity across long distances but also quicker download and less latency. These advancements in connectivity are expected to have a major impact of all kinds of industries, including manufacturing, service delivery, retail, energy, health care, and more. Meanwhile, EarlyBirds wants to point out that their services and platform can help businesses in seizing the opportunities offered by the future of connectivity. This is possible if they become early adopters in the EarlyBirds B2B marketplace. More about this can be gleaned from https://earlybirds.io/en/early_adopter.

According to an article in McKinsey, “Superfast connectivity (and the internet) has broad implications for organisations. It supports the creation of new services and business models linked to sensor enabled intelligence products, yields new value-chain offerings (for example, predictive services, augments intelligence services) and creates the potential for companies to more seamlessly personalise offerings across channels and creates heightened customer experience. In mobility, for example, IOT sensors and near global coverage can help manufacturers capture vehicle signals, monitor the condition of each system in the car, and notify the owner to schedule repairs before a breakdown occurs, improving the vehicle’s durability and life span.”

And according to the World Economic Forum, there are two important technology trends that will dominate connectivity in the future: digital-physical fusion and human augmentation. Human augmentation means the use of highly immersive experiences and improved human-computer interfaces that enable people to become a part of the Internet and not just users of the Internet. This includes augmentation technology, instead of the current use of two-dimensional screens. This will involve bio-digital interfaces, exoskeletons, and other similar technological innovations. This kind of technology will have a significant impact on how people perceive the world, allowing them to sense safety risks and pollution levels nearby. It will also allow humans with serious mobility problems to walk without assistance.

Digital-physical fusion, meanwhile, has to do with connecting physical assets with digital versions of themselves. At present, advanced manufacturing plants and logistics centers run digital twins of their warehouses, production lines, and vehicles for the purpose of improving productivity and reducing operating costs. It is expected that by 2030, this kind of technology will find applications in more sectors, such as dangerous environments like mines, making them much safer.

Meanwhile, technology companies, whether they are startups, scaleups or mature companies, that have developed or are developing advanced technology products and services can join the EarlyBirds Innovation Ecosystem and get to interact with potential customers. Together with the early adopters and SMEs, they can put their minds together and discover how various technological solutions can be used by organisations for improving productivity and various aspects of the business. Technology innovators can learn more about becoming part of EarlyBirds by going to https://earlybirds.io/en/innovator.

The EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem has two key components - its platform with over 4 million innovators and two enabling programs. The first is the Explorer program that can help in hastening the technological innovation process for the whole organisation as a service. The Explorer program has several key features, such as: quarterly and monthly innovation days; a nominated SME for the business; regular webinars to help stimulate innovation in the organisation; a focus on specific types of innovation; and a platform enterprise license. The component is the Challenger program, which is designed for organisations prefer to focus on just one specific issue or challenge at a time. EarlyBirds also provides the Edzility framework that organisations can use to help with their continuous improvement efforts for the purpose of improving their organisational agility and competitive edge.

Those who would like to get more details about the Early Birds Marketplace and how they can help organisations benefit from the future of connectivity can check out the EarlyBirds website at earlybirds.io.

