Content Marketing Service adds local news channel to client list
MyrtleBeachSC News chosen by Content Marketing Services
Content Marketing Services located at 350 Hilton Rd #300, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 specializes in placing key news content on local and national news websites.
— Theresa Balaouras
Content Marketing Services' client-list runs the gamete from local restaurants, local shops, local attorneys, doctors, dog groomers, dentists, hair salons, car dealers, home repairs, hoteliers, roof installations, bars, non profits, and a host of everything Horry County located in the greater Myrtle Beach, S.C. market.
Myrtle Beach is one of America's most popular tourist destinations, attracting visitors from all over the world to its beautiful beaches, resorts, and many other attractions.
This week Content Marketing Services announced the addition of MyrtleBeachSC News as a local, news provider offering newsworthy content placement for their local merchants. Said Theresa Balaouras, Content Marketing Services Digital Marketing Director, "We are always looking for trustworthy news organizations to work alongside. We vetted this news service. They are a good fit for my clients as they offer original, local news content that viewers trust."
MyrtleBeachSC News reaches 40,000 readers daily. Said David Hucks, Publisher MyrtleBeachSC News, "We were honored that Content Marketing Services would consider us as a trustworthy resource for their client base. We will continue to print, report, and video local news that is honest, open and transparent for all of our local readership.
"I also asked Ms. Balaouras to come alongside our team and work with us in determining what exactly is Google approved newsworthy content for her client base. As such, MyrtleBeachSC News has made her a Digital Consultant for our news organization as it relates to such content. Everything this firm does is first rate, white hat, and newsworthy for our local readership," Hucks added.
Content Marketing Services can be best reached through its website at https://content-marketing-services.com/
Said Balaouras, "We will continue to add trustworthy news organizations as resources for our client base over the next coming years.
