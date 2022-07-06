Submit Release
News Search

There were 850 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,421 in the last 365 days.

Content Marketing Service adds local news channel to client list

Content Marketing Services

Content Marketing Services

MyrtleBeachSC News chosen by Content Marketing Services

We are always looking for trustworthy news organizations to work with. We vetted MyrtleBeachSC News. They are a good fit for my clients as they offer original local news content that viewers trust.”
— Theresa Balaouras
MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Content Marketing Services located at 350 Hilton Rd #300, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 specializes in placing key news content on local and national news websites.

Content Marketing Services' client-list runs the gamete from local restaurants, local shops, local attorneys, doctors, dog groomers, dentists, hair salons, car dealers, home repairs, hoteliers, roof installations, bars, non profits, and a host of everything Horry County located in the greater Myrtle Beach, S.C. market.

Myrtle Beach is one of America's most popular tourist destinations, attracting visitors from all over the world to its beautiful beaches, resorts, and many other attractions.

This week Content Marketing Services announced the addition of MyrtleBeachSC News as a local, news provider offering newsworthy content placement for their local merchants. Said Theresa Balaouras, Content Marketing Services Digital Marketing Director, "We are always looking for trustworthy news organizations to work alongside. We vetted this news service. They are a good fit for my clients as they offer original, local news content that viewers trust."

MyrtleBeachSC News reaches 40,000 readers daily. Said David Hucks, Publisher MyrtleBeachSC News, "We were honored that Content Marketing Services would consider us as a trustworthy resource for their client base. We will continue to print, report, and video local news that is honest, open and transparent for all of our local readership.

"I also asked Ms. Balaouras to come alongside our team and work with us in determining what exactly is Google approved newsworthy content for her client base. As such, MyrtleBeachSC News has made her a Digital Consultant for our news organization as it relates to such content. Everything this firm does is first rate, white hat, and newsworthy for our local readership," Hucks added.

Content Marketing Services can be best reached through its website at https://content-marketing-services.com/

Said Balaouras, "We will continue to add trustworthy news organizations as resources for our client base over the next coming years.

Theresa Balarous
Content Marketing Services
+1 843-945-9879
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Content Marketing Experts

You just read:

Content Marketing Service adds local news channel to client list

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.