The Federation of Historical Bottle Collectors (FOHBC) will hold its annual convention, July 28 thru 31, in Reno, Nevada

The FOHBC will hold its annual National Antique Bottle Convention July 28-31 in Reno, Nevada, at the Grand Sierra Resort. The public is welcome.

California Club House Pure Bourbon, considered one of the premier brands to collectors of California whiskey bottles. It was produced between 1872 and 1874. There are nine or so known in shades of amber.

Cassin’s Grape Brandy Bitters bottle, circa 1860s, most unusual in shape and produced in two mold variants, this bottle being the earliest produced with approximately ten examples known.

Dr. Wonser’s Indian Root Bitters bottle. This product was the invention of William Hawkins and I. H. Wonser, with Dr. Wonser being a silent partner. Advertisements first appeared in November 1870.