Electromate elated with win at the 2022 Business Achievement Awards in the ‘Innovation & Technology’ Category
Privileged to receive recognition and the coveted award by the Vaughan Chamber of Commerce
This prestigious award is a testament to the commitment of our awesome team members for the innovative engineering work they’ve done in the fields of biomedical, pharmaceutical & life sciences.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 9th, 2022, the Vaughan Chamber of Commerce named Electromate Inc. the winner of the Innovation and Technology Award at the 2022 Business Achievement Awards. The award recognizes significant accomplishments in the field of Innovation and Technology made throughout the past year. The award is given to a company who has demonstrated exceptional innovation and technological prowess, superior business excellence, social awareness and who has made outstanding contributions to the Vaughan Community.
— Warren Osak
This award holds a lot of significance for Electromate Inc. since it has been operating in Vaughan for over 20 years and is a member of the Chamber of Commerce. “Having this kind of recognition from the Vaughan business community is both gratifying and humbling,” says Warren Osak Founder and President of Electromate.
“Electromate is thrilled to receive this prestigious award. The award is a testament to the commitment of our awesome team members for the innovative engineering work they’ve done in the fields of biomedical, pharmaceutical and life sciences. Electromate prides itself on its commitment to creating a workplace culture embodying the Core Values of Innovation, Integrity, Enthusiasm, Continuous Learning and Customer Advocacy. Receiving external recognition for our efforts in creating a workplace of Innovation demonstrates we're executing on our Core Values," says Warren Osak.
Many local businesses and public figures attended the in-person gala event. The methodology of award selection was based on a committee of interviewers who selected and assigned the specific award categories. Each category was then short-listed to five nominees. At which point, Electromate Inc. was contacted for in-person interviews by committee members. Once the interviews were conducted, each interviewer presented their findings to a panel of judges. The judges then scored each presentation confidentially; these ballots were then calculated by the BAA Co-Chair and the Vaughan Chamber of Commerce staff. The top three companies in each category were then notified and contacted to schedule video shoots to be shown during the gala. Electromate Inc. was humbled to be presented with their award during the event.
About Vaughan Chamber of Commerce
Since 1977, the Vaughan Chamber of Commerce has promoted and represented business interests in Vaughan. The members have played a vital role in the business community since its inception. This not-for-profit organization is dedicated to fostering connections, serving, and empowering the Vaughan business community alike. For more information, visit vaughanchamber.ca.
About Electromate Inc.
Electromate's (electromate.com) Core Purpose is to help manufacturers compete globally by building better machines using differentiated automation technology. They specialize in robotic and mechatronic solutions for the industrial automation marketplace. They support their customers with extensive product selection, just-in-time delivery, dedicated customer service, and technical engineering pre- and post-sales support. Electromate is an ISO 9001:2015 Registered company.
