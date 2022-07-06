Governor Abbott Announces $114.1 Billion Economic Impact Of Military Installations In Texas

July 6, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the results of a study completed by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts at the request of the Texas Military Preparedness Commission (TMPC) analyzing the impact on the state’s economy of the U.S. military installations within Texas. The Comptroller estimates these military installations contributed at least $114.1 billion to the Texas economy in 2021 and supported more than 622,790 jobs in communities across the state.

“Texas is the proud home to 15 military installations and the U.S. Army Futures Command,” said Governor Abbott. “Not only are these military installations critical for the defense of our nation, they support more than 622,790 jobs in communities across this great state. Many are the largest employer in their area; all are key drivers for both the local and state economies. Serving military families are integral members of their hometown communities, and the strong and long military-community partnerships continue to provide economic stability and essential support for civic and community programs. I will continue to work with the Texas Legislature and TMPC to ensure that military installations in Texas keep adding unmatched value for our nation.”

“It is amazing to see the tremendous economic impact these military installations have in Texas,” said Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar. “The importance of these bases reaches far beyond direct jobs and personal income. The facilities, and the men and women who work and are stationed at them, form the backbone of communities and support countless businesses and induced jobs throughout the state. Thank you to the TMPC and Governor Abbott for collaborating on this and for highlighting the critical economic contribution of these installations. My office is proud to contribute to this effort.”

The economic impact study was released as part of the 2021─2022 Texas Military Preparedness Commission Report produced biennially by TMPC to report to the Governor on the strengths of the military installations in Texas and opportunities to grow current missions, attract new missions, and increase the military value of those installations to aid in the nation’s defense and support essential military-community partnerships in Texas.

Estimated Contribution of U.S. Military Installations to the Texas Economy, 2021

Total direct jobs 235,184 Total employment (direct and indirect jobs) 622,790 Economic output $114,192,719,000

Estimated Contribution of U.S. Military Installations in Texas, 2021

Installation Direct and Indirect Jobs Economic Impact Army Futures Command, Austin 2,201 $371 million Corpus Christi Army Depot, Corpus Christi 9,344 $1.4 billion Dyess Air Force Base, Abilene 16,098 $3.0 billion Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base, Houston 1,203 $218 million Fort Bliss, El Paso 120,799 $22.9 million Fort Hood, Killeen 160,933 $28.9 million Goodfellow Air Force Base, San Angelo 23,897 $4.7 billion Joint Base San Antonio, San Antonio: Fort Sam Houston; Lackland Air Force Base; Randolph Air Force Base 211,213 $39.2 billion Laughlin Air Force Base, Del Rio 8,694 $1.6 billion Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Corpus Christi 19,815 $3.4 billion Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base, Fort Worth 15,164 $2.7 billion Naval Air Station Kingsville, Kingsville 4,442 $752 million Red River Army Depot, Texarkana 9,059 $1.3 billion Sheppard Air Force Base, Wichita Falls 19,928 $3.7 billion

The Comptroller’s study represents an analysis of the economic impact of the population and employees directly affiliated with the military installations in Texas. This includes active duty, visiting and other military personnel, dependents, civilian employees, and contractors directly affiliated with the base. Total employment includes direct and indirect jobs.

The Texas Military Preparedness Commission within the Office of the Governor advises the Governor and the Legislature on defense and military issues and on ways to strengthen the position of Texas military installations in preparation for any future Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC). The commission is composed of 13 members serving six-year staggered terms, typically representing an installation in their community. The full report may be viewed here: gov.texas.gov/organization/military/reports