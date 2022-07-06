Blue Hawk posts first half return of 53% - sees additional 20% downside for equity markets
Blue Hawk returns 53% through the first half of 2022. Bets against SPACs, equities with crypto exposure, “meme” stocks, and other stocks divorced from economic reality were the main drivers. The fund aggressively de-grossed the second half of last year, shedding longs and ramping up short positions.
"I am very pleased to be able to reward our investors' patience with the excellent first half of the year," said Jake DuBois, Founder and Portfolio Manager. "That being said, this is no time to spike the football as the market environment remains highly dynamic. I believe the market still has significant downside remaining and could fall by as much as 40% to 50% in total when the dust finally settles."
Jake DuBois has been managing the Fund for 6 years, since inception. "The Fed waited too long to increase rates. The delay in commencing the tightening cycles means they must continue to tighten financial conditions into tumbling financial markets and a weakening consumer landscape, a bad combination.”
On bear markets, Jake said, “Down markets are a great time to determine the real investment organizations from the asset gatherers. You get to see who is really doing their homework and where their focus lies.”
Portfolio Management
- Jake DuBois serves as the Portfolio Manager of the Blue Hawk Fundamental Growth Fund, LP and has 14 years of investment experience. Mr. DuBois holds an M.B.A. from University of Virginia Darden School of Business and a B.A. from Emory University. Prior to his MBA, Mr. DuBois spent 6 years at T. Rowe Price in various roles.
- Dick Mayo, a Founding Partner of Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo, serves as Strategic Advisor to Blue Hawk and takes part in regular discussions on the investing environment, business cycles and portfolio strategy.
About the Firm
Blue Hawk Investment Group, LLC aims to generate above-average investment returns over a full market cycle through a fundamentally driven, bottom-up research process. The firm was founded in 2016 by on the belief that high conviction, concentrated portfolios are the future of active management.
Blue Hawk Investment Group, LLC is the management company of the Blue Hawk Fundamental Growth Fund, LP.
