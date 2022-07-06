Shipping Tapes Market Value to Grow by Almost US$ 27.6 Billion during 2022-2032

The shipping industry is expected to grow in South Asia and East Asia due an increase on e-commerce platforms, which will lead the market for tapes shipped across these regions. As per the end use, e-commerce segment is expected to generate a shipping tapes market share of 24% by 2032 with people's preference for online shopping on rise

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), sales in the shipping tapes market are expected to surge at a CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The global shipping tapes market is set to reach US$ 18.1 Bn in 2022 and be valued at US$ 27.6 Bn in 2032.



In any business, if the frequency of shipping packages is more, it is important to avoid accidents by using the best shipping tape. Shipping tapes are ideal for mailing and shipping packages that may experience multiple rough handling or touch points.

Every business, consumer, manufacturer, retailer, or distributor may have different preferences and needs when it comes to tapes. There are various types of shipping tapes available with different adhesives and materials. Shipping tapes can be easily customized as per the customer’s requirements. Also, customizable printing on shipping tapes will help to build brand recognition across the globe.

Increasing demand for third-party logistics providers (3PL) with modern technologies to ensure seamless execution in the supply chain is set to aid growth. Companies are demanding for a novel packaging solution that would bring down their cost and help manage their supply chain efficiently. Throughout the supply chain, shipping tapes help in keeping the packaged goods intact and safe, which would further boost sales in the market.

Availability of innovative shipping tapes with barcode labels will help to keep track of packages. It is also a fast and reliable option for businesses to collect data and reduce human errors.

It will be helpful in shipping & transportation, product identification, and inventory tracking & management applications. Shipping tapes with barcode labels have proven to be less expensive and can lower the unnecessary cost of a company, which would push growth in the market.

“Owing to rising consumer preference and stringent environmental regulations, demand for eco-friendly and biodegradable shipping tapes has increased. Also, manufacturers are focusing on launching sustainable shipping tapes which is expected to bolster the global shipping tapes market,” comments a FMI analyst.

Security Driven Packaging Trends in Pharmaceutical and Food Industries to Drive the Shipping Tapes Market

Counterfeiting and low shelf life of products are two major concerns of end users, especially during long distance transits. To ensure safe deliveries, it is essential to adopt secure packaging solutions. Fluctuation in temperature and harsh environmental conditions can contaminate the product. Thus, the need to seal containers is important, which is further encouraging manufacturers to use shipping tapes for sealing their packages.

Pharmaceutical shipments require secure tertiary packaging to ensure that the products arrive undamaged. Many lives are dependent on the packaging that protects drugs during their shipment.

Security in packaging is critical for the pharmaceutical sector. If the shipment does not go as planned, it can harm the patient’s health as pharma products must arrive within the required storage conditions and at the right time. Shipping tapes help in safeguarding the outer packaging and maintaining the integrity of the package, which would drive the market.

Key Takeaways: Shipping Tapes Market

As per end use, the e-commerce segment is expected to generate a shipping tapes market share of 24% by 2032 with rising preference among people for online shopping.

by 2032 with rising preference among people for online shopping. Sales of acrylic adhesives are expected to increase 1.5x the current sales owing to their low cost and wide accessibility in end-use industries.

the current sales owing to their low cost and wide accessibility in end-use industries. South Asia & East Asia are set to be the biggest markets for shipping tapes due to increased shopping through e-commerce platforms.





Adoption of Omni Channel Model by Retailers to Augment the Shipping Tapes Market

Retailing has become more popular with the increasing internet usage worldwide. Online shopping enable people to get their ordered products right at their doorstep.

The retail sector is growing astonishingly as various companies are expanding their stores and opening advanced facilities in untapped areas. The majority of the unorganized retail outlets are gradually merging with big retail supermarkets, hypermarkets, and similar other retail chains.

Many retailers are set to operate on the omni channel model and aim to fit in both online and offline channels. Increasing purchasing power of consumers and rising investment opportunities in the retail sector are driving the demand for shipping tapes.

Competitive Landscape: Global Shipping Tapes Market

Some of the leading companies present in the global shipping tapes market include 3M Company, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Shurtape Technologies LLC, tesa SE Group, Nitto Denko Corp, Berry Global Group Inc., Scapa Group plc., Bolex (Shenzhen) Adhesive Products Co. Ltd., Vibac Group S.p.a., Ultratape Industries Inc., Shanghai Yongguan Adhesive Productions Corp.,Ltd., Pro Tapes & Specialties, Inc., Maxfel S.R.l, NEUBRONNER GmbH & Co.KG, Loytape Industries SDN.BHD., Papertec, Inc., Windmill Tapes & Labels Ltd., Holland Manufacturing Co. Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, and American Biltrite Inc.

Shipping Tapes Market Outlook by Category

By Adhesive Type:

Natural Rubber

Acrylic

Others (Hot Melt, Water-Activated Tape, etc.)





By Backing Material:

Paper

Plastic

Others (Metal Foil, Glass Fiber, etc.)





By End Use:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Building & Construction

E-Commerce

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Electrical & Electronics

Shipping & Logistics

Others (Textile, Agriculture, etc.)

More Valuable Insights on the Global Shipping Tapes Market

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global market for shipping tapes by adhesive type (natural rubber, acrylic, and others (hot melt, water-activated tape, etc.)), by backing material (paper, plastic, and others (metal foil, glass fiber, etc.)), and by end use (food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, building & construction, e-commerce, cosmetic & personal care, shipping & logistics, electric & electronics, and others (textile, chemicals, etc.)) across seven regions.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Impact of COVID-19

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Regulatory Landscape

4. Global Shipping Tapes Market Analysis 2015–2021 and Forecast 2022–2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Bn) & Volume (Sq. m.) Analysis, 2015-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Bn) & Volume (Sq. m.) Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032

