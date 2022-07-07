Revolutionary Green Hydrogen Technology Company signs industry transforming deal with UK Flexible Power Operator
The deal with Landmark Power Holdings is to produce Green Hydrogen for use in electricity grid stability supporting renewable energy growth.
“To say this is a billion $ opportunity with no competitors really undersells it”.”LONDON, ENGLAND, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hydrogen Power Generation Solutions Ltd, 'HPGS' (see www.hpgs.co.uk) a company with the only truly Green hydrogen producing technology available world-wide, signed the first phase of a deal with Landmark Power Holdings to site and operate their unique Electro Hydrogen Generators that will produce hydrogen to assist in the production of electricity for grid stability. Formed in 2014, HPGS has developed the world’s only hydrogen electrolyser capable of producing GREEN hydrogen by utilising waste heat, pressure and inertia sourced from natural-gas powered generators. No other electrolyser is capable of this feat, since all other technologies require electricity to produce hydrogen.
Mark Gilmore, the company’s COO said, “What is most exciting about the HPGS solution is that it is the only, 'REAL GREEN' hydrogen production solution available anywhere in the World today. As we all know, PEM electrolysers need electricity to operate, and all the 'Green Hydrogen' business models today are based upon using surplus wind and solar energy to drive them. However, unless renewables have suddenly become available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, which is obviously not possible, the electricity required to create hydrogen will still need to come from fossil fuel or elsewhere. The HPGS Electro Hydrogen Generator doesn’t need electricity at all.”
HPGS is currently in discussions with a number of funding partners for the roll-out of their solution in the UK. Commercial Director David Newman said, “In funding discussions to date it has become clear that whilst we have the most innovative technology solution in the world available today, financiers are struggling to innovate as successfully with funding solutions, other than the usual straight- out-of-the-box P&L spreadsheet templates. The multiple variable incentives & fines involved with the 'green hydrogen' opportunity require new and innovative funding partnerships and I would suggest that interested funders contact us for a conversation first, as pitch-decks and the like won’t cut the discussions required to understand how big this opportunity really is!” David continued, “To say this is a multi-billion $ opportunity with no competitors really undersells it”. For more details contact HPGS on 0207 096 1373
