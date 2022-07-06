Submit Release
News Search

There were 841 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,349 in the last 365 days.

Global Orthopedic Devices Market is Anticipated to Rise at Steady Pace of 6.3% CAGR Dduring the Period of 2021-2025

According to Fairfield Market Research, the Global Market for Orthopedic Devices is Expected to Reach US$ 59,688.8 Mn by 2025 from US$ 44,034.9 Mn in 2020

/EIN News/ -- London, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite considerable cessation in demand amid the COVID-19, the global orthopedic devices market is expected to pick up in 2021. Up from the market valuation of around US$44 Bn recorded in 2020, sales are projected to observe a healthy outlook between 2021 and 2025. A new study of Fairfield Market Research suggests that the market will gain significantly from the orthopedic procedures regaining their momentum after a major setback in 2020.


Key Highlights

  • Orthopedic devices market size slated to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% during the periof of forecast
  • Sports medicine, osteology, and orthobiology represent highly lucrative categories
  • Smart implants continue to trend

Looking For a Sample Copy of This Report? Request the Same Here: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/orthopedic-devices-market/request-sample


High Prevalence of Orthopedic Conditions Boosts Market

An increasing number of instances involving road accidents, sports injuries, and traumatic orthopedic injuries predominantly drives demand for orthopedic devices worldwide. An expanding geriatric population, extending life expectancy, and age-associated orthopedic conditions will remain an important factor fostering the performance of orthopedic devices market through the end of forecast period. Cost competitiveness is likely to be the prime area of focus for orthopedic device makers in addition to greater emphasis on devices’ marketing and commoditization, marks the study.


Biodegradable Implants to Remain a Popular Trend

An increasing number of knee and hip procedures is pushing the need for joint reconstruction. Replacement of extremities is also likely to remain a strong push factor for market growth. With material innovations accelerating, orthopedic devices are getting a sustainable makeover. Growing availability, and acceptance of biodegradable implants is expected to be an important stimulant to performance of orthopedic devices market. Smart implants have also been recently emerged as a popular trend, marks the report.


Developing Regional Markets to Set the Stage for Orthopedic Devices Market

North America, with the maximum sales contribution, remains dominant in orthopedic devices market. However, the market is likely to discover greater potential in developing markets across Asia Pacific, and Southeast Asia during the period of assessment. The report highlights a growing role of medical tourism in pushing the attractiveness of Asian markets. While the market is nearing maturity in North America, and Europe, companies are expected to unlock multiple remunerative opportunities in developing regions, says the report.


Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirements? Request Customization of Report: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/orthopedic-devices-market/request-customization


Orthopedic Devices Market : Key Market Players

Stryker Corporation, Wright Medical (Stryker), Medtronic (Spine Division), Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes (J&J), Globus Medical, Acumed LLC (Colson Associates, Inc.), and Smith+Nephew


REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

REPORT FEATURES DETAILS
Product Coverage
  • Joint Reconstruction
    • Knee
    • Hip
    • Extremities
  • Spine
  • Trauma
  • Sports Medicine
  • Orthobiologics
  • Others
End User Coverage
  • Hospitals
  • Specialty Clinics
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centres
  • Others
Geographical Coverage
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Rest of the World (RoW)
Leading Companies
  • Acumed LLC (Colson Associates, Inc.)
  • Arthrex, Inc.
  • B.Braun Aesculap
  • CONMED Corporation
  • DePuy Synthese (J&J)
  • DJO (Colfax Corporation)
  • Exactech
  • Globus Medical
  • Integra LifeSciences
  • Medtronic (Spine Division)
  • Nuvasive
  • Orthofix Medical
  • Össur
  • Smith+Nephew
  • Stryker Corporation
  • Wright Medical Group N.V. (Stryker)
  • Zimmer Biomet
Report Highlights Key Market Indicators, Market Estimates and Forecast, Market Dynamics, Orthopedic Disease Indications Epidemiology, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles, Category, Region-wise Trends


Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary
     1.1. Global Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook, 2017 - 2025 (US$ Million)
     1.2. Global Orthopedic Devices Incremental Opportunity, 2020 - 2025 (US$ Million)
     1.3. Key Industry Developments

2. Market Overview
     2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations
     2.2. Market Dynamics
          2.2.1. Market Drivers
          2.2.2. Market Restraints
          2.2.3. Market Opportunities
     2.3. Technological Advancements
     2.4. Regulatory Scenario
     2.5. Orthopedic Diseases Prevalence
     2.6. Number of Orthopedic Procedures
     2.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

3. Global Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook, 2017 - 2025
     3.1. Global Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook, By Product, 2017 - 2025
          3.1.1. Key Highlights
          3.1.2. Global Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook, by Product, Value (US$ Million), 2017 - 2025 
               3.1.2.1. Joint Reconstruction
                    3.1.2.1.1. Knee
                    3.1.2.1.2. Hip
                    3.1.2.1.3. Extremities
               3.1.2.2. Spine
               3.1.2.3. Trauma
               3.1.2.4. Sports Medicine
               3.1.2.5. Orthobiologics
               3.1.2.6. Others
          3.1.3. Global Orthopedic Devices Market Share and BPS Analysis, by Product, 2020 and 2025
          3.1.4. Global Orthopedic Devices Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product, 2020 - 2025
     3.2. Global Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook, By End User, 2017 - 2025
          3.2.1. Key Highlights
          3.2.2. Global Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook, by End User, Value (US$ Million), 2017 - 2025 
               3.2.2.1. Hospitals
               3.2.2.2. Specialty Clinics
               3.2.2.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centres
               3.2.2.4. Others
          3.2.3. Global Orthopedic Devices Market Share and BPS Analysis, by End User, 2020 and 2025
          3.2.4. Global Orthopedic Devices Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End User, 2020 - 2025
     3.3. Global Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook, By Region, 2017 - 2025
          3.3.1. Key Highlights
          3.3.2. Global Orthopedic Devices Market Outlook, by Region, Value (US$ Million), 2017 - 2025
               3.3.2.1. North America
               3.3.2.2. Europe
               3.3.2.3. Asia Pacific
               3.3.2.4. Latin America
               3.3.2.5. Middle East & Africa
          3.3.3. Global Orthopedic Devices Market Share and BPS Analysis, by Region, 2020 and 2025
          3.3.4. Global Orthopedic Devices Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region, 2020 - 2025

TOC Continued…!


About Us
Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.


Contact
Fairfield Market Research
London, UK
UK +44 (0)20 30025888   
USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746 
Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/
Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Orthopedic Devices Market is Anticipated to Rise at Steady Pace of 6.3% CAGR Dduring the Period of 2021-2025

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.