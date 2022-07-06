Climbing Industrial GVA to Bolster Demand for Forging Lubricants, Says Fact.MR

“Targeted acquisitions and capacity expansions to remain the go-to strategy of key market players,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville MD, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report on forging lubricants by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market is poised to be valued at US$ 6.1 billion in 2022 and progress at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2022 and 2032.



Defence budgets across the world have surged over the past decade. This has strengthened the demand for defence equipment across major economies such as the United States, China, and Russia, among others. Swelling demand for ammunition also bolsters the demand for forging lubricants. Many developing countries are desirous of acquiring advanced defence technologies and are investing in the establishment of newer defence industrial bases, which would also involve the installation of newer forging equipment.

The forging lubricants market is also being driven by steady demand from automotive manufacturers, who are the primary users of forging lubricants at their manufacturing plants where they forge metals, non-ferrous metals, and different alloys to make highly specialised designs.

For more insights into the Market, Get A Sample of this Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1078

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Water-based forging lubricants have captured half of the global forging lubricants market share.

Coating-based lubricants are poised to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 804.8 million by 2032.

Among the applications, hot forging is set to account for the highest consumption of forging lubricants and create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1.7 billion.

Among the forging operations, hydraulic press is the fastest-growing segment, forecasted to grow 1.5X in market value by 2032.

Among the regions considered, Europe is set to dominate market revenue in 2022 and create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 571.4 million by 2032.



Winning Strategy

An important strategy for forging lubricant manufacturers is to set up production facilities in specific locations and invest in the research and development of innovative products to meet the varied demands of end-use industries.

Manufacturers need to increase capacity, focus on sustainability, and aim to deliver innovative products tailored to the individual needs of end users.

For Comprehensive Insights Ask An Analyst Here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=1078

Key Segments in Forging Lubricants Industry Survey

Forging Lubricants Market by Product Type : Water-based Forging Lubricants With Graphite Without Graphite Oil-based Forging Lubricants Graphite Oil Others Coating-based Forging Lubricants Glass Powder Frit Enamel Dry Molybdenum Phosphates

Forging Lubricants Market by Forging Material : Aluminium Steel Bronze Brass Titanium Alloy Nickel Super Alloys Others

Forging Lubricants Market by Process Type : Hot Forging Cold Forging

Forging Lubricants Market by Forging Operation : Mechanical Press Hydraulic Presses Hammers Circular & Radial Rolling Mill Horizontal Press Others

Forging Lubricants Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South East Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa







Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1078

More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the forging lubricants market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights based on lubricant type (water-based (with graphite, without graphite), oil-based (graphite oil, others), coating-based (glass powder, frit, enamel, dry molybdenum, phosphates), forging material (steel, aluminium, bronze, brass, titanium alloy, nickel, super alloys, others), application (hot forging, cold forging), and forging operation (hydraulic press, mechanical press, hammers, circular & radial rolling mill, horizontal press, others), across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

About the Chemicals & Materials Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned chemicals and materials team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over a thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the chemical and materials industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore More Chemical and Materials Industry Reports:

Lacquer Market - Lacquer Market Analysis by Product Type (Nitrocellulose Lacquers, Pre-Catalyzed Lacquers, Acid Catalyzed Lacquer, Polyurethane Lacquers), by Formulation (Solvent Based, Water Based), by Application, by Distribution Channel, by End Use Industry, by Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Metal Powder Market - Metal Powder Market Analysis, By Material Type (Metals (Iron, Copper, Nickel), Metal Alloys (Stainless Steel, Silicon-Iron)), By Production Technology (Solid State Reduction, Atomization, Electrolysis), By Application, By End-use, By Region - Global Insights 2022-2032

Coating Pigments Market - Coating Pigments Market Analysis Report By Composition Type (Extenders/Fillers, Titanium Dioxide (TiO2), Color Pigments), By Product Type (Inorganic, Organic), By End-Use Industry, By Region - Global Insights 2022-2032

Retail Ready Packaging Market - Retail Ready Packaging Market Analysis by Material Type (Polyethylene Terephthalate, High Density Polyethylene, Polyvinyl Chloride), by Product (Die-cut Display Containers, Shrink-wrapped trays, Plastic Containers, Folding Cartons), by Application, by End User - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Polybutene-1 Market - Polybutene-1 Market Forecast by Product Type (Homo PB-1, Random PB-1), Processing (Extrusion, Extrusion Blow Molding, Injection Molding), Application (Packaging, Film Modification, Polyolefin Modification, Piping, Electric Domestic Heaters, Hot Melt Adhesives) & Region - 2022-2032

Fumigation Products Market - Fumigation Products Market Analysis Report By Form (Solid, Liquid, Gas Fumigation Products), By Treatment Method (Magnesium Phosphide, Aluminium Phosphide, Sulfuryl Fluoride Fumigation Products), By End User, By Region - Global Insights 2022-2032

On the go Food Packaging Market - On the go Food Packaging Market Analysis by Material (Polyethylene Terephthalate, High Density Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polystyrene), by Packaging Type (Bottles & Jars, Cans, Trays), by Thermoforming (Die Cutting, Injection Moulding), by Food Type & Regional Forecast 2022-2032

Phosphate Rock Market - Phosphate Rock Market Analysis by Application (Phosphate Rock for Fertilizers, Food & Feed Additives, Industrial Applications) & Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Technical Textile Market - Technical Textile Market Analysis by Material (Natural Fibre, Regenerated Fibre, Polymer), by Process (Woven, Knitted, Non-woven Technical Textiles), by Application (Agrotech, Buildtech, Hometech, Indutech, Mobiltech) & Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

Metal Magnesium Market - Metal Magnesium Market Analysis by Application (Iron & Steel Making, Titanium Reduction, Aluminum Alloys, Die Casting), by Region - Global Forecast 2022-2032

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583