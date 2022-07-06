Mobile Computer Market Worth $3.3 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Mobile Computer Market by Device Type (Key-based, Full-touch PDA-based, Rugged Tablet, and Software), Portability Type (Handheld, Wearable, Vehicle Mounted Computer), and End-use Industry (Retail, Warehouse, E-Commerce) - Global Forecast to 2029,’ the mobile computer market is expected to reach $3.3 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2022­–2029.

Mobile computers are built to streamline real-time data collection processes in the most challenging environments. Rugged mobile computers are available in various form factors and configurations. They come standard with advanced scanning technology, built-in software intelligence, integrated voice and data technology, rugged durability, superior ergonomics, and a full range of communication options.

The growth of the mobile computer market is primarily driven by factors such as the rising need to eliminate manual data capture and entry errors, growing government initiatives for the use of AIDC technology, and growing demand for mobile computers in warehouses and distribution centers. However, the security concerns related to the data captured by mobile computers is the major concern of the end-use industries. On the other hand, the COVID-19 has influenced the diversified inclusion of mobile computers in the healthcare sector, thus, offering immense opportunities for the market stakeholders. However, reliable network connectivity is the major challenge reducing the industry growth in the under-developed regions of the world.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Mobile Computer Market

The COVID-19 pandemic emerged in Wuhan, China, in the last quarter of 2019. COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic by the WHO as the virus spread across many countries, adversely impacting the global economy. The spread of COVID-19 had an unprecedented impact on various sectors. Most industries struggled due to disrupted supply chains, workforce scarcity, and employee safety challenges.

The spread of COVID-19 compelled governments to impose strict lockdowns leading to the suspension of all business operations, including manufacturing and processing. Employee safety became enterprises’ primary concern. The mobile computers industry suffered considerable losses in the first quarter of 2020 (1Q20) due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the leading players witnessing a massive decline in net sales. For instance, Zebra Technologies Corporation, a global leader in enterprise asset intelligence, designing and marketing specialty printers, mobile computing, data capture, RFID products, and RTLS, registered a decrease of USD 14 million (1.3%) in its net sales in the first quarter of 2020.

Similarly, DENSO Corporation, the world’s second-largest mobility supplier, registered a revenue decrease of 3.9% for its fiscal year 2019–2020 (ending March 31, 2020) compared to the previous year. However, considerable growth in the second quarter boosted revenue generation, minimizing the pandemic’s impact on the mobile computer market by the end of 2020.

The mobile computer market is segmented based on device type (key-based mobile computers, full-touch PDA-based mobile computers, rugged tablets, and software), portability type (handheld computers, wearable computers, and vehicle-mounted computers), end-use industry (transportation, manufacturing, banking & finance, retail, healthcare & life sciences, warehouse & logistics, e-commerce, and other end-use industries), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.

Based on device type, in 2022, the full-touch PDA-based mobile computers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the mobile computers market. The large market share of the segment can be attributed to the growing adoption of full-touch mobile computers by various end-use industries, such as healthcare. Further, due to the benefits such as easy installation of updated software and simpler operating systems, it is estimated that the same segment will grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Based on portability type, the handheld computers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the mobile computers market in 2022. The benefits offered by handheld computers, such as higher portability, on-time data entry, zero paperwork, and less possibility of human error, have influenced the demand for handheld computers.

Based on end-use industry, in 2022, the warehouse & logistics segment is estimated to account for the largest share due to the growing adoption of mobile computers in its daily operations. The higher productivity, more efficient work, and less chance of human error are factors driving its demand in the warehouse & logistics industry. However, the healthcare segment is slated to become the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic has influenced the healthcare industry's demand for healthcare-grade mobile computers. In the healthcare industry, mobile computers are helpful in keeping the device infection-free to keep the hospital facility hygienic and safe in contact with the patients.

Based on geography, in 2022, Asia-Pacific is estimated to account for the largest market share due to the large adoption of mobile computers in regional industries such as healthcare, retail, e-commerce, and manufacturing. The Asia-Pacific region is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing market of e-commerce, manufacturing, and other end-use industries in countries such as China, India, South Korea, Singapore, and Japan is driving the adoption of mobile computers.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments by leading market players over the past four years. The mobile computer market has witnessed product launches & enhancements that enabled companies to broaden their product portfolios, partner with other key players, sign contracts with other industry players, and acquire SMEs to boost their market presence. In February 2022, Handheld Group announced a major operating system (OS) upgrade to Android 11 for the Algiz RT8 ultra-rugged Android tablet. The upgrade includes Android Enterprise Recommended (AER) certification, which puts the Algiz RT8 on a select list of devices certified by Google to meet stringent enterprise-focused requirements.

Some of the key players operating in the mobile computers market include Newland EMEA (Netherlands), Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Datalogic S.P.A. (Italy), Bluebird Inc. (South Korea), Opticon Sensors Europe B.V. (Netherlands), Winmate, Inc. (Taiwan), JLT Mobile Contacts (Sweden), Wasp Barcode Technologies (U.S.), Keyence Corporation of America (U.S.), Transition Products Inc. (U.S.), Handheld Group (Sweden), Comark (U.S.), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), and Denso ADC (U.S.).

Scope of the Report:

Mobile Computer Market, by Device Type

Key-based Mobile Computers

Full-touch PDA-based Mobile Computers

Rugged Tablets

Software

Mobile Computer Market, by Portability Type

Handheld Computers

Wearable Computers

Vehicle Mounted Computers

Mobile Computer Market, by End-use Industry

Transportation

Manufacturing

Banking & Finance

Retail

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Warehouse & Logistics

E-Commerce

Other End-use Industries (Government, Hospitality, Fleet Management, and Food & Beverage)

Mobile Computer Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Singapore Vietnam Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

