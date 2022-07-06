Sandboxing Market Size Hit USD 65.58 Billion at CAGR of 26.3%, By 2030 | Top Players - Cisco Systems, FireEye, Fortinet

Reports And Data

Sandboxing Market Size – USD 8.12 Billion in 2021, Market Growth - CAGR of 26.3%, Market Trends – The advent of localized application testing.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The development of IT industries owing to the rise in demand from telecom service providers are propelling the market growth.

The global sandboxing market is forecast to reach USD 65.58 Billion by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Sandboxing is a solution to prevent malware and targeted attacks. It is used to run unauthorized and untrusted software and applications to restrict any possible harm to the system on which it’s running. The companies, whether small or large, are always under the threat of malware attacks, thus creating high demand for sandboxing. Since very few players are in the market, there are large opportunities for the entry of new players with existing products and predefined demands from the consumer side.

Sandboxing solution providers include security specialists with their expert hands-on endpoint security, content security, or firewalls and also the companies that are linked with the government, defense, and educational institutions from the end-users owing to the demand to protect crucial data from being corrupt by an untrusted source.

Apart from the drivers of the market, which are increasing with the growth in demand, the market faces several restraining factors as well. The major restraint being the cheap availability of software products that may dominate the market. These third-party software services, which provide for sandboxing alternatives, are not as secure and can be easily overcome with premium products that ensure the safe functioning of the system for the consumer base.

Key participants are Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., FireEye Inc., Fortinet Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Sophos Ltd., Symantec Corporation, McAfee LLC, and SonicWall Inc., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Solutions segment held the largest market share of 53.8% in the year 2018. The biggest reason for the tremendous growth of solutions segment is the development of the IT industry where the infrastructure needs to be protected from advanced cyber-attacks.

• Small & Medium Scale Enterprises have been observed to hold a market share of 44.8% in the year 2018. This is because of the high availability of software sandbox solutions that acts as a cheaper alternative to sandboxing solutions.

• Cloud-based service is set to experience the highest CAGR of 26.8% during the forecast period. The ease of employing cloud-based services, along with the curtailing factor of bypassing expensive hardware, shall propel the growth of this segment.

• IT & Telecom among the end-user verticals held a market share of 22.8% in the year 2018. Security and privacy from cyber-attacks and the need to protect host software from the malicious working of un-trusted applications

• Asia Pacific is estimated to experience the highest CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period. Developing countries like China and India are rapidly catching up with the growth in the sandboxing market. This shift in growth from technologically superior regions to Asia Pacific is due to the development of IT firms and the need for securing systems from applications which have not been secured from disrupting the system.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Sandboxing market on the basis of component type, organization size, delivery type, end-users, and region:

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Standalone

• Integrated

Delivery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Hardware

• Virtual appliance

• Cloud-based

• Workstations

• Point of Sale Terminals

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large Enterprises

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• On-Premises

• Hosted/Managed

• Hybrid

Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Government

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Retail and E-Commerce

• Travel and Hospitality

• Manufacturing

• IT and Telecommunication

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Finally, all aspects of the Sandboxing market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.