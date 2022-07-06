Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line to Restrict County Line Road in Warrington and Horsham Townships

King of Prussia, PA – Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Company, LLC is planning a lane closure between Route 611 (Easton Road) and Titus Avenue in Warrington Township, Bucks County, and Horsham Township, Montgomery County, beginning Tuesday, July 19, for pipeline maintenance, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM through Monday, September 12.





Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.





Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Company, LLC will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.







Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.





For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin













MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797









# # #









