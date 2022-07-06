Investors in NYSE: IIPR shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the Lawsuit against Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced an update in the lawsuit that is pending for certain investors in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) shares.



Investors, who purchased Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) shares prior to May 2020 and continue to hold any of those NYSE: IIPR shares, have also certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On April 25, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Innovative Industrial Properties’ focus is to be a cannabis company lender rather than a real estate investment trust (REIT), that the true values of Innovative Industrial Properties’ properties are significantly lower than Innovative Industrial Properties represents, that existential issues in its top customers, that that as a result, its top customers may not be able to continue making payments to Innovative Industrial Properties and Innovative Industrial Properties would face significant issues replacing these customers, and that as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) shares prior to February 2021 and continue to hold any of those NYSE: IIPR shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



