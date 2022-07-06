Mass Flow Controller Market to Reach $1.54 Billion By 2028 Thanks to Rapidly Expanding Manufacturing Industry and Growing Demand for Semiconductors

Global mass flow controller market was valued at $1.25 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of $1.54 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.10% over the forecast period (2022–2028).

/EIN News/ -- Westford, USA, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The mass flow controller is a key instrument in various industries for the precise control and measurement of gas flow. As the global market for industrial gases continues to grow, so does the demand for mass flow controllers. A mass flow controller is a device that measures and controls the rate of gas or liquid flowing through a pipe. It is frequently used in industries such as semiconductor manufacturing, oil and gas production, and chemical processing. The growing demand for mass flow controller market can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing use of cleanrooms in semiconductor manufacturing, the need for precise control over process gases in the oil & gas industry, and the stringent regulations governing emissions from chemical plants.

In semiconductor manufacturing, mass flow controllers are used to measure and control the flow of process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, and chlorine. The increasing use of cleanrooms in this industry has resulted in a growing demand for mass flow controllers that can operate within these environments. The oil & gas industry is another major user of mass flow controllers. These devices are used to measure and control the flow of process gases such as methane, ethane, propane, butane, and natural gas.

The reason for the growing demand for mass flow controller market is majorly attributed to many advantages they offer. For one, mass flow controllers are very accurate and can be easily calibrated to meet the specific needs of a particular application. Additionally, mass flow controllers are relatively low maintenance and can handle a wide range of fluid viscosities. Finally, mass flow controllers are becoming increasingly compact, making them easier to integrate into existing systems.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/mass-flow-controller-market

As Manufacturers are always looking for ways to improve efficiency and reduce cost, Demand for Mass Flow Controllers Market to Keep on Rising

Mass flow controllers are devices that measure and control the rate of flow for a wide variety of gases and liquids. They are used extensively in manufacturing to improve efficiency and reduce costs. The demand for mass flow controllers is expected to continue to rise as manufacturers seek ways to further improve their operations. The growth of the of the mass flow controller market is majorly driven to regulate the flow of fluids in a variety of industrial applications, such as manufacturing, chemical processing, and food and beverage production. By controlling the flow of fluids, mass flow controllers can help improve process control and avoid product waste. In addition, mass flow controllers can be used to reduce energy consumption by regulating the amount of fluid that is required for a particular process. There are many different types of mass flow controllers available on the market, each designed for specific applications. The most common type is the thermal mass flow controller, which uses a heated element to measure the flow of a gas or liquid. Other types include differential pressure, Coriolis, and ultrasonic mass flow controllers.

In the global mass flow controller market, thermal mass flow controllers are well suited for use in manufacturing environments because they can be used with a wide range of gases and liquids and have a high degree of accuracy. Differential pressure mass flow controllers work by measuring the difference in pressure between two points in a pipe or duct. Coriolis mass flow controllers use vibrating tubes to measure the flowing substance's density and speed. Ultrasonic mass flow controllers emit sound waves that travel through the flowing substance; the time it takes for these waves to return is used to calculate the fluid's velocity.

Semiconductor Industry Dominates Mass Flow Controller Market

Semiconductor industry is the leading consumer in the global mass flow controller market. This is because they are used in a variety of processes in semiconductor manufacturing, including chemical vapor deposition (CVD), etching, and deposition. In CVD, for example, MFCs are used to precisely control the flow of gases that react to form thin films on wafers. This process must be carefully controlled to ensure that the film is of the correct thickness and composition. MFCs are also used in etching applications, where they can control the flow of reactive gases that etch away certain materials from wafers. Finally, MFCs are also used in deposition processes, where they can precisely control the flow of materials that are deposited onto wafers. All of these applications require precise control over gas flows, making MFCs an essential tool in semiconductor manufacturing.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/mass-flow-controller-market

Top 10 Companies are Holding Over 80% of the Mass Flow Controller Market

The mass flow controller industry has been consolidating in recent years, with the top 10 manufacturers accounting for an estimated 80% of the global market share in 2020. This is due to their ability to produce high quality products that meet the needs of their customers. Additionally, these companies have strong marketing and distribution networks that allow them to reach a wide range of potential buyers. As a result, they are able to maintain a dominant position in the market. The leading suppliers are based in North America, Europe, and Japan. The Asia-Pacific region is also a major mass flow controller market due to the growing demand from end-use industries such as semiconductor and pharmaceuticals.

The leading companies in the mass flow controller market are Brooks Automation, Teledyne Hastings Instruments, MKS Instruments, Fluidigm Corporation, Aalborg Instruments & Controls, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, and Honeywell International Inc. These companies are focusing on new product development to sustain their position in the market. For instance, Brooks Automation launched its Selectra XL Mass Flow Controller platform in 2017. This platform offers high accuracy and repeatability for application demands such as chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition (ALD). In addition, Brooks Automation has expanded its reach through strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions and partnerships. In 2021, Brooks Automation Inc sold its semiconductor automation business to Thomas H. Lee Partners LP (THL) for $3 billion in cash.

Top Players in Global Mass Flow Controller Market

Bronkhorst High-Tech (Netherlands)

Brooks Instrument (US)

Burkert Fluid Control Systems (Germany)

MKS Instruments (US)

Sierra Instruments (US)

Horiba (Japan)

Sensirion (Switzerland)

Alicat Scientific (US)

Teledyne Hastings (US)

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/mass-flow-controller-market

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Electromechanical Switch Market

Global Humanoid Robot Market

Global Head Mounted Display Market

Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market

Global Augmented Reality Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com