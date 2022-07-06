Durable and Customized tent and backpack Products to push the Camping Equipment Market, reaching US$ 33.17 Billion by 2032- Fact.MR Study

The Camping Equipment Market Study Published By Fact.MR Offers An In-Depth Outlook Of Key Factors Promoting Demand And Sales In The Market. Further, the Study Provides Insights into Trends, Opportunities, and Recent Developments across Major Geographies and Segments, Including Type, Power Source, and Application for the Forecast Period (2022-2032)

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville MD, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global camping equipment market size is likely to be worth US$ 33.17 Bn in 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2032. Exorbitant spending on the outdoor recreational activities is all set to cook up a storm as far as camping equipment market.



As per Fact.MR, the global camping equipment market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 16.4 Bn in 2022. Campfire cooking equipment is expected to be the major revenue generator for camping equipment market.

The other products driving the camping equipment market include sleeping bags, camping gear storage containers, and hiking camping gear.

Camping equipment are used at a large scle by hikers and trekkers to enable convenient and safe outdoor activities. They are inclusive of several camping goods necessary for cooking, tent-making, and likewise. In other words, ongoing leisure-oriented trends are expected to keep the cash registers ringing for camping equipment market.

Europe holds the largest share of camping equipment market due to inclination of majority of the population towards camping. As per CBI Ministry of Foreign Affairs, almost 59% of the millennials in Europe experienced atleast one activity out of adventure, travelling, and camping in 2019 alone. As far as the Asia-Pacific is concerned, Singapore holds a noteworthy market share.

This could be credited to the fact that the Department of Statistics Singapore states that retail sales value of recreational goods rose by 0.6% between 2018 and 2019. North America is also not behind. The North Face, in May 2020, did launch summer series advanced mountain kit inclusive of footwear’s, equipment, and garments.

What Does the Camping Equipment Market Report Portray for Regions?

“Research Places North America at the Helm of the Camping Equipment Space”

North America camping equipment market accounts for a major market share of 34.6% in the global landscape and stands at a valuation of US$ 5.67 billion in 2022. The number of campers in this region is increasing every year and this is expected to prominently drive the camping equipment market potential in this region.

Demand for car camping gear is projected to prominently rise in this region across the forecast period. An increasing focus on sustainability is expected to bolster sales of solar-powered camping gear in North America. Camping beds and mats are also anticipated to be popular camping supplies that are expected to witness an increase in demand through 2032.

The U.S. camping equipment market is anticipated to be the most lucrative market in this region throughout the forecast period. Increasing demand for lightweight camping gear is expected to push camping equipment suppliers to launch new products that are lightweight and cost-effective.

Key Segments Covered in the Camping Equipment Industry Survey

Camping Equipment Market by Product Type :



Camping Furniture

Camping Backpacks Camping Tents Camping Cooking Systems and Cookware Camping Gear and Accessories Other Product Types



Camping Equipment Market by Distribution Channel :



Online Sales Channels

Offline Sales Channels



Camping Equipment Market by Region :



North America

Latin America Europe APAC MEA





Competitive Landscape

The global camping equipment market is subject to encouragement to long-distance travel, thereby prompting the key stakeholders to be on the toes.

For instance,

China-based Comefly Outdoor Co. Ltd. confirmed that the first quarter of the year 2022 recorded a y-o-y increase by close to 56%.

AMMO Inc., in August 2019, entered into partnership with Gender Outdoor for selling the outdoor equipment via the latter’s 66 stores.

Callaway Golf Company, in January 2019, acquired Jack Wolfskin (provider of outdoor footwear, apparel, and other equipment at the international level) for developing outdoor equipment for bikers, trekkers, and hikers.



Key Questions Covered in the Camping Equipment Market Report

Who are the leading players in the Camping Equipment market?

Which region is anticipated to dominate the global Camping Equipment market during 2022-2032?

What is the expected value of Camping Equipment market in 2022?

Which are the challenges faced in the Camping Equipment market?

What will be the market size of global Camping Equipment market during the forecast period (2022-2032)?

At what rate will the global Camping Equipment market grow until 2032?

Key players in the Camping Equipment Market

Black Diamond

Hilleberg

Mammut

Icebreaker

MSR

Darn Tough

Western Mountaineering

Arc’teryx

Marmot

Osprey

Key Takeaways from Camping Equipment Market Study

Europe’s camping equipment market is projected to account for a share of about 30% by 2032.

By product type, camping cookware system holds the largest market share.

By distribution channel, online stores are expected to take over by the year 2032.



More Valuable Insights on Camping Equipment Market

Fact.MR in its latest study offers a comprehensive analysis on the global Camping Equipment market. It also provides key information such as latest trends, drivers, and challenges that are expected to influence sales of Camping Equipment during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032.

