Strategic session on healthcare, demography, education, culture and sport

Mikhail Mishustin’s opening remarks:

Good afternoon, colleagues,

We are continuing with our series of strategic sessions to discuss key issues of this country’s development, with due consideration for Western restrictive measures. Today, we will focus on healthcare, demography, education and the labour market, as well as the situation in culture and sport.

These aspects are particularly important and socially significant. It would be no exaggeration to say that the results of our work regarding these matters directly influence the life of every person in the country. “Healthcare and people’s well-being, as well as worthy and effective labour, have been declared national goals by the President. Comprehensive measures are required to realise them. It is necessary to conduct a detailed assessment of the situation under conditions of external sanctions pressure. We need to fulfil all our obligations to the people and provide additional solutions for the years to come.”

