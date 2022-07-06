Location Analytics Market Anticipated to Garner USD 31.13 Billion at a CAGR of 16.5% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

The reasons contributing to the growth of the location analytics market are increasing growth in the retail market

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Location Analytics Market, By Component (Software, Services), By Services (Geocoding, Reporting, Mapping), By Deployment (On-premises, Hosted), By End-users (BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecommunications) - Forecast 2030” to thrive at a healthy CAGR of over 16.5% during the review timeframe.

Location Analytics Market Overview:

Location analytics is the method that can trace a business unit's location and geography. The data is generally called the transactional data depicted across the geographical information system. The statistics process is done in real-time by gathering all the geographical data. It is mainly used to trace disasters.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 31.13 Billion by 2030 CAGR 16.5% From 2021 To 2030 Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021 To 2030 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, By Services, By Deployment Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Vendors TIBCO Software Inc. (U.S.), ESRI (U.S.), Pitney Bowes (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.), Galigeo (France), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Alteryx, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.). Key Market Opportunities The largest market share, because of the increasing adoption of Wi-Fi location analytics, high investments for cloud-based solutions and growing adoption of emerging technologies. Key Market Drivers The reasons contributing to the growth of the location analytics market are increasing growth in the retail market, growing focus on the needs of customer satisfaction and adoption of technologies.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2759

Market USP Covered

Location Analytics Market Drivers

The global market for location analytics has recorded a praiseworthy rise in the growth rate in recent times. The market's growth is mainly credited to its growing use in predictive analysis. Furthermore, the rapid adoption of the technology among small and medium enterprises is another major parameter boosting the market's growth. Moreover, the factors such as the growing adoption of IT and technology and increasing demand for asset management are also projected to boost the growth of the location analytics market over the forecasted timeframe.

Location Analytics Market Restraints

On the other hand, certain aspects may restrict the growth of the location analytics market. The factors such as error-prone databases, privacy, and security concerns may impede the market's growth over the assessment timeframe.

COVID-19 Impact

The global COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on the majority of the market sectors across the globe. The global health crisis affected more than 100 countries across the globe. People across the globe faced several issues during the pandemic period. Several countries worldwide ended up imposing lockdowns in order to stop the spread of the disease. With the imposition of travel restrictions and social distancing norms, the global pandemic disrupted the entire supply chain of several market sectors across the globe. The global location analytics market is no different than others. The players across the market faced several unexpected challenges during the pandemic period. The demand for sales was affected and lowered, forcing this market to implement the new practices and features. With that, the global location analytics market is managing to survive through the tough pandemic times. By following all the technological factors, the global market is effectively undergoing an increase in sales and revenue. The market gets its targeted audience.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Location Analytics Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/location-analytics-market-2759

The global pandemic impacted the sales chain, and thus the government bodies suggested several business strategies to deal with this pandemic. They have proposed the planned business strategies and made the growth plan of the location analytics market valuation. The players across the global market have also come up with the latest tactical strategies to overcome this impact. As a result of implementing new strategies, the global location analytics market is likely to grow substantially over the assessment timeframe.

Location Analytics Market Segment Analysis

Among all the components, the software segment is anticipated to account for the highest revenue share across the global location analytics market over the forecasted era. The segment's growth is mainly credited to the rise in the adoption of location analytics among organizations to offer integrated and personalized products and services to customers. The location analytics software enables firms of all sizes to achieve a competitive advantage with mapping tools for business. On the other hand, the services segment is likely to witness the highest growth over the coming years. the growth of the segment is propelled by the rapid adoption of services among end users, as it guarantees efficient functioning of location analytics software through the process.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/2759

Among all the location types, the indoor segment is anticipated to secure the top position in the global location analytics market over the coming years. The segment's growth is credited to the extensive usage of smart devices and smartphones. On the other hand, the outdoor segment is likely to register the highest growth rate over the review timeframe, given the increasing location-based marketing/advertising adoption.

The on-premises deployment type segment will lead the global location analytics market over the assessment timeframe. The segment's growth is attributed to the factors such as rapid adoption in enterprise organizations and government bodies.

IT & Telecommunications are anticipated to secure the top position across the global location analytics market over the forecasted timeframe among all the end-user segments.

Location Analytics Market Regional Analysis

The global market for location analytics is analysed across the five vital regions: Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America.

According to the research reports by Market Research Future (MRFR), the North American region is estimated to secure the top position across the global location analytics market over the forecasted era. the high investments in a cloud-based solutions across the region is the primary aspect boosting the growth of the regional market. Furthermore, the factors such as the growing adoption of emerging technologies and increasing adoption of Wi-Fi location analytics are also anticipated to boost the regional market's growth over the assessment timeframe.

Check For Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/2759

The location analytics market for the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow rapidly over the assessment timeframe. The regional market's growth is attributed primarily to cost-effective location analytics solutions. Furthermore, the rapid technological advancements are another major aspect causing an upsurge in the regional market's growth.

Location Analytics Market Competitive Analysis

The global location analytics market has prominent leaders such as:

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Alteryx, Inc. (U.S.)

Pitney Bowes (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.)

ESRI (U.S.)

TIBCO Software Inc. (U.S.)

Galigeo (France)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Related Reports:

Real-Time Locating Systems Market Size, By Components, By Application, By Technology, By Industries - Forecast 2020-2030

Location of Things Market Share, By Location Type, Application, Vertical - Forecast 2030

Location As A Service Market Analysis, By Component, By technology, By Connectivity, By Deployment, By End Users – Global Forecast 2027

Location-Based Services Market Demand Research Report: Information by Component, Location Type, Technology, Vertical - Forecast 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com