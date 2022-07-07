Condominium Travel Club Joins the Inspira Family
Inspira provides a powerful platform for Condominium Travel Club members to access the best travel pricing worldwide
Inspira Holding’s technology and product line make a partnership with Condo Travel Club a natural fit for both companies”CALIFORNIA, USA, July 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspira Holding has entered into a partnership agreement with Condominium Travel Club (CTC), a member-based vacation club since 1988. Inspira, known for its technology, value pricing and customer service, supplies CTC with robust, user friendly booking engines to access hotels, resorts and other travel products. This custom designed platform integrates seamlessly with CTC’s existing vacation and travel products. “Inspira Holding’s technology and product line make a partnership with Condo Travel Club a natural fit for both companies”, stated Somit Talwar, CEO of Inspira Holding.
This alliance will allow CTC members to benefit from new accommodation options all around the world, including thousands ofexclusive resorts and more than 1.8 million hotels and accommodation properties, with the best discounts available. Additionally, cars, flights, excursions and cruises are also in development and will soon be available to all users.
Inspira Holding’s rapid growth is the culmination of world class technology combined with pricing and customer service which are unrivalled in today’s marketplace. “The addition of CTC to our portfolio of key partners in the field of Closed User Groups(CUG) means we have enrolled over thousandsof families into variousmembers-only travel clubs and this has helped a lot of members save time and money on travel”, concluded Talwar.
This partnership reinforces Inspira's position as one of the leading CUG travel providers operating on the five continents.
About Inspira Holding
Inspira Holding is a travel loyalty provider trusted by large organizations and top suppliers worldwide. Leveraging the power of travel and hyper-competitive pricing, Inspira builds member, employee and customer loyalty. To date, Inspira partners with membership organizations representing over 80,000,000 million consumers.
Its journey started back in 2012 in Southern California with a small group of developers and entrepreneurs that shared, above all else, a deeply rooted passion for travel. They set out to create various Closed User Group travel platforms that empowered employee benefits, resort loyalty and wellness incentive programs for many institutions and large corporations worldwide that would ultimately allow people to access more affordable travel. The team grew and so did its presence. The company opened more offices throughout the USA and Latin America. In recent years, they have experienced exponential growth to the point of being present in all continents, providing travel and tech development services now also in Europe and Asia.
About Condominium Travel Club
Incorporated in 1988, Condominium Travel Club has over thirty years of experience in the resort and travel business, which gives them the edge in travel pricing and fulfilment. This translates to real value and quality accommodations for their members. CTC is always innovating to best serve their members and their leisure time. By working with some of the finest service providers in the industry, CTC is able to offer a seemingly endless supply of member-only discounts at locations worldwide. Its member travel agency, Pulaski Tickets & Tours, supports Condominium Travel Club and all its members.
