Biocatalysis and Biocatalysts Market 2022-2029 : New Developments, Top Players, Regional Analysis, Types, Applications, Drivers, Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, Size, Shares, Revenue

Biocatalysis is a chemical process where enzymes and other biological catalysts are used to speed up the reaction between organic components. Enzymes are derived from microorganisms, animal cells, and plants.The applications of biocatalysts are growing in industries such as textile and biofuel production, due to the advances in biocatalysts technology. Biocatalysis is a useful and eco-friendly substitute to metallocatalysis and organocatalysis in industrial and laboratory scale. Biocatalysts encourage the idea of green chemistry as they are mostly renewable, less toxic, and less hazardous having less or no effect on the environment.

Market split by Type, can be divided into: -

Hydrolases

Oxidoreductases

Transferases

Others

Market split by Application, can be divided into: -

Food and beverage industry

Detergents industry

Biofuel production industry

Agriculture and feed industry

Biopharmaceutical industry

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Leading players of Biocatalysis and Biocatalysts including: -

Novozymes

Chr. Hansen

Dyadic International

Codexis

Amano Enzymes

Soufflet

Royal DSM Lockheed Martin

Lonza

DuPont

BASF

AB Enzymes

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2021

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022-2029

