MarketsandMarkets Cybersecurity Crystal Ball Event - Safeguarding Against Novel Forms of Cyber Warfare
EINPresswire.com/ -- With immense technological growth & innovation, the availability of the internet has spread to the furthest corners of the world allowing access to essential streams of communication, information & learning. As was made evident by the pandemic, a multitude of workflows, processes & a chunk our lives have shifted onto digital platforms with personal information & critical data vulnerable at all times. It’s truly now a possibility that the next global battle could well be a ‘cyberwar’.
As companies across industries harness the power of the internet through cloud services & storage, cyber-attacks are a daily occurrence and no more an infrequent afterthought. Phishing, malware, ransomware, brute force attacks & the usage of trojan horse viruses are some of the common varieties of warfare techniques applied by attackers to gain access to sensitive, highly important information through unauthorized means.
To facilitate the sharing of knowledge on how to tackle inherent challenges of the cybersecurity ecosystem, the MARKETSANDMARKETS CYBERSECURITY CRYSTAL BALL EVENT scheduled for the 22nd July 2022 at 11 AM EST will convene 4 leading industry experts to discuss a spectrum of topics ranging from innovative breach safeguards, newer forms of hacking, regulatory framework & government initiatives and the roadmap to a universally safer experience.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS & TAKEAWAYS:
• With increasing awareness about the severity of cyber-attacks, what is the role of the government in cybersecurity? How do you think government initiatives would impact the cybersecurity market in the near future?
• What are some novel attacks that have been witnessed & what developments are required to prevent these attacks over the next 5 years?
• Role of cybersecurity solution vendors and system integrators who specialize in meeting specific use cases during cloud migration.
• As we are moving towards the Metaverse, how challenging is it going to be to tackle the cybersecurity threats in the metaverse?
• The top 10 revenue growth opportunities for cybersecurity ecosystem players over the next 5 years? Post-pandemic strategies from key industry leaders in terms of changes in product focus, end-use industry focus, regional focus, and technology focus? Major changes expected in 2022?
EXPLORE THE ENTIRE 90 MINUTE AGENDA HERE!
ESTEEMED SPEAKER PANEL:
• RAVI SARKAR, Enterprise CTO - Technology Strategy, MICROSOFT
• BRENDAN EGAN, Vice President Marketing, ERI DIRECT
• JOHN SHEGERIAN, CEO, ERI DIRECT
• RICHARD FALCETTA, Senior Storage Technical Specialist, IBM
CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR THE VIRTUAL EVENT!
20 is the New 80!
We believe that marginal factors affecting revenues & impacting businesses, currently being considered as outliers (the 20%), shall soon transition into occupying a major chunk of revenue streams (the 80%), as the rapidly evolving urbanization & technological revolution of the globe progresses.
The intangible interlinking of markets across disciplines will pave the path forward as the ripples of change subtly touch all parts of the sphere.
Peek into the future with MARKETSANDMARKETS CRYSTAL BALL EVENTS!
Ayush Kanitkar
As companies across industries harness the power of the internet through cloud services & storage, cyber-attacks are a daily occurrence and no more an infrequent afterthought. Phishing, malware, ransomware, brute force attacks & the usage of trojan horse viruses are some of the common varieties of warfare techniques applied by attackers to gain access to sensitive, highly important information through unauthorized means.
To facilitate the sharing of knowledge on how to tackle inherent challenges of the cybersecurity ecosystem, the MARKETSANDMARKETS CYBERSECURITY CRYSTAL BALL EVENT scheduled for the 22nd July 2022 at 11 AM EST will convene 4 leading industry experts to discuss a spectrum of topics ranging from innovative breach safeguards, newer forms of hacking, regulatory framework & government initiatives and the roadmap to a universally safer experience.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS & TAKEAWAYS:
• With increasing awareness about the severity of cyber-attacks, what is the role of the government in cybersecurity? How do you think government initiatives would impact the cybersecurity market in the near future?
• What are some novel attacks that have been witnessed & what developments are required to prevent these attacks over the next 5 years?
• Role of cybersecurity solution vendors and system integrators who specialize in meeting specific use cases during cloud migration.
• As we are moving towards the Metaverse, how challenging is it going to be to tackle the cybersecurity threats in the metaverse?
• The top 10 revenue growth opportunities for cybersecurity ecosystem players over the next 5 years? Post-pandemic strategies from key industry leaders in terms of changes in product focus, end-use industry focus, regional focus, and technology focus? Major changes expected in 2022?
EXPLORE THE ENTIRE 90 MINUTE AGENDA HERE!
ESTEEMED SPEAKER PANEL:
• RAVI SARKAR, Enterprise CTO - Technology Strategy, MICROSOFT
• BRENDAN EGAN, Vice President Marketing, ERI DIRECT
• JOHN SHEGERIAN, CEO, ERI DIRECT
• RICHARD FALCETTA, Senior Storage Technical Specialist, IBM
CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR THE VIRTUAL EVENT!
20 is the New 80!
We believe that marginal factors affecting revenues & impacting businesses, currently being considered as outliers (the 20%), shall soon transition into occupying a major chunk of revenue streams (the 80%), as the rapidly evolving urbanization & technological revolution of the globe progresses.
The intangible interlinking of markets across disciplines will pave the path forward as the ripples of change subtly touch all parts of the sphere.
Peek into the future with MARKETSANDMARKETS CRYSTAL BALL EVENTS!
Ayush Kanitkar
MarketsandMarkets
91 8975985061
events@marketsandmarkets.com