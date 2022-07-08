Muthoot Blue launches eSwarna - Digital Gold Platform for Easy Savings
Users can invest in Gold for as low as Re.1 via Muthoot eSwarna website and mobile app
Muthoot eSwarna is a very affordable gold investment platform
— Narsimha Pai
Until a couple of years back, there was hardly any digital gold investment platform that could enable Indians to invest in Digital Gold. The current market for Online Gold Investments seems to be promising and can provide a breakthrough.
About:
Muthoot eSwarna Introduces state of an art digital platform for customers to purchase and stay invested in digital gold easily and effectively. The platform facilitates the high demand of users by enabling them to own digital gold as an asset in the safest and most secure manner possible.
The range of investment in eGold via eSwarna begins at just Re.1 and there’s no limit on your investment size. Unlike physical gold, the quantity of eGold bought via eSwarna is kept safe in a digital wallet and can be sold easily at the prevailing market rate. Users may opt to exchange accumulated eGold with a variety of gold coins and ornaments listed on its website and mobile app.
Advantages of Saving In eGold Via Muthoot eSwarna:
Invest any amount
Enjoy safe and attractive returns gold possesses
Easy exchange with a variety of physical gold coins and ornaments listed on the platform.
100% safe and secure investment journey
Authenticity is guaranteed. eSwarna lists only 24 Karat 999 Gold
Gold is considered an important asset class in one’s investment portfolio. Regular investments in gold and holding them for the long run is most profitable. And, choosing Muthoot eSwarna as a partner can help you meet the desired returns as it provides an array of SIP in gold options to ensure you stay invested, systematically and dedicatedly, in gold.
BoilerPlate:
Muthoot eSwarna is a part of 136+ years old Muthoot Pappachan Group (also known as Muthoot Blue). It enables users across India to invest in Digital Gold through its state-of-the-art website and mobile apps that are available to download from Google Play and Apple App Store. Users can start saving in gold for as low as Re.1 and can also go for SIPs for regular investments. eGold is kept safe in digital wallets and the platform provides the option of easy exchange with physical gold ornaments and coins that are delivered to your doorsteps.
Conclude:
Digital gold seems to be a promising option that investors can look forward to in terms of investing their money in. Muthoot eSwarna is a safe and secure platform that enables them to start their gold investment journey within a few clicks and for as low as Re.1
