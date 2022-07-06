Plastic Additives Market to Grow at 4.6% CAGR through 2032 Amid Surging Demand from the Packaging Sector- Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

The China plastic additives market is expected to grow at a 5.3% CAGR over the next decade, with sales in 2022-2032. The packaging industry's growth is expected to be at 4.9% over the next ten years, despite competition from other sectors like paper and plastic which have positive outlooks as well

Expansion in the building and construction sector, rising electric vehicle production, and ongoing development in the packaging sector will augment the growth in the market. Surging demand for polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, and other types of plastic for packaging applications will push sales of additives.

With increasing investment by prominent players across emerging countries, rising inflow of foreign direct investment in the automotive and packaging sectors will bode well for the growth in the market over the forecast period.

“Growing demand for packaging materials for various applications, along with increasing production of specialty chemicals across the globe will drive sales in the market in the forthcoming years,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

By product type, the plasticizer segment is expected to account for about 31.6% of the overall market share.

Based on plastic type, the polyethylene and polypropylene segment is expected to account for more than 48% of the overall consumption.

In terms of end use, sales in the packaging segment will increase at a 4.9% CAGR over the assessment period.

India will emerge as a lucrative pocket in South Asia plastic additives market, accounting for 2/5 th of the total market share.

of the total market share. Sales in the China plastic additives market are expected to gain traction at a 5.3% CAGR over the assessment period.





Competitive Landscape

Some of the top plastic additives manufacturers include BASF SE, Clariant AG, Albemarle Corporation, Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd., Nouryon, LANXESS AG, Evonik Industries AG, Kaneka Corporation, Dow, SABIC, Exxonmobil, Mitsui Chemicals, and Badische Anilin- und SodaFabrik SE.

Key players are focusing on expanding their production capacity to increase their global presence and to improve sales. Further, players are also investing in product innovation. For instance:

In September 2020, Covestro acquired Koninklije DSM N.V.'s resin and functional material business, as well as additives manufacturing, advanced solar coating, and the Niaga innovation project.





More Insights into the Plastic additive Market Report

In its latest report, Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global plastic additive market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on product type, application, plastic type, and region.

Plastic Additive Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Plasticizers

Stabilizers

Flame Retardants

Impact Modifiers

Fillers and Thickeners

Nucleating Agents

Antioxidants

Others

By Application:

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Construction

Automotive

Others





By Plastic Type:

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

PVC

Polystyrene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Engineering Plastic

Thermosets

Others





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

