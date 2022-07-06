Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa - Top 20 Priority Bills for the 19th Congress

SENATOR RONALD "BATO" DELA ROSA

Priority Bills for 19th Congress

FIRST ROUND

1. Death Penalty for Large-scale Illegal Drug Trafficking

2. ROTC Act of 2022

3. ELCAC Act

4. Amendment to Party-list System Act

5. Drug Abuse Prevention, Treatment, and Rehabilitation

6. Anti-Drug Abuse Council Law

7. Philippine National Police Revitalization and Capability Enhancement Act

8. Repeal of Continuing Professional Development Act of 2016

9. Filipino Farmer Financial Assistance Program Act

10. Special Defense Economic Zone Act of 2022

SECOND ROUND

11. Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Card Registration Act

12. TODA Act

13. Rank Classification of BFP and BJMP

14. Distance Incentive Allowance for Public School Teachers Act

15. Private Health Workers Incentives and Benefits Act

16. Barangay Health Workers Act

17. Security of Tenure for Casual and Contractual Government Employee

18. Law Enforcement Body-worn Camera Act

19. CCTV Act of 2022

20. Disaster Resilience Act of 2022