Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa - Top 20 Priority Bills for the 19th Congress

PHILIPPINES, July 6
July 5, 2022

SENATOR RONALD "BATO" DELA ROSA
Priority Bills for 19th Congress

FIRST ROUND

1. Death Penalty for Large-scale Illegal Drug Trafficking
2. ROTC Act of 2022
3. ELCAC Act
4. Amendment to Party-list System Act
5. Drug Abuse Prevention, Treatment, and Rehabilitation
6. Anti-Drug Abuse Council Law
7. Philippine National Police Revitalization and Capability Enhancement Act
8. Repeal of Continuing Professional Development Act of 2016
9. Filipino Farmer Financial Assistance Program Act
10. Special Defense Economic Zone Act of 2022

SECOND ROUND

11. Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Card Registration Act
12. TODA Act
13. Rank Classification of BFP and BJMP
14. Distance Incentive Allowance for Public School Teachers Act
15. Private Health Workers Incentives and Benefits Act
16. Barangay Health Workers Act
17. Security of Tenure for Casual and Contractual Government Employee
18. Law Enforcement Body-worn Camera Act
19. CCTV Act of 2022
20. Disaster Resilience Act of 2022

