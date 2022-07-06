Explore Authors Magazine releases its list of scorching hot new books for July

The Last Triceracorn (Book One) by Vincent Miceli Legends of Daer: Champions of Tylwyth by R.S. Howell Feed the Spirit, Starve the ED by Noël Deppen

Find a cool shade and relax with a new book from Explore Authors Magazine's list of scorching hot new books to read in July.

Explore Authors Magazine's scorching hot list of new books to read this July.

July 6, 2022 - The following books are available now via Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and fine retailers everywhere.

R.S. Howell’s exciting new fantasy novel, The Legends of Daer: Champions of Tylwyth follows Isabella Strongfellow as she embarks on a mythical journey to save her brother. Fans of young adult fantasy will love this enchanting adventure. We highly recommend. Maximus Publishing, 979-8-218-02106-1

Feed the Spirit, Starve the ED by Noël Deppen offers a compassionate and informative examination of eating disorders and how to heal in this inspirational book. A wonderful and insightful read. We recommend. Hopeful Rose Publishing, 979-821800768

Reaper by J.R. Lightfoot is a scary thrill-ride with action, adventure, and humans battling demons to protect the souls of humankind. A sure delight for horror fans. An enthralling and action packed read. Angel, 979-8-2180251-0-6

In Wildfire: The Revenge by James Bellis, a journalist must locate the anonymous source that sent him the story of a lifetime for his new book, unraveling a conspiracy that threatens to bring the world to its knees in this captivating heart-pounding thriller. An enthusiastic recommend. Take a Peek Publishing, 979-8985946901

Dear Father by Dee Miller is a worthy romantic drama and follow-up to Miller's Anneliese. Another enjoyable read and a high recommend for me. Prairie Sage Books, 978-1-7372955-1-8

Making a Difference the Right Way by Stewart W. Russell offers a proud and heroic account of one former Maryland State Trooper’s decades long career in law enforcement. A wonderful and informative read about the nation's finest. We love this book. Hazelvern Publishing, 978-0578786728

Rivals in Restraint by Kathleen Haley is a smart, character-driven, slice-of-life, romance full of enjoyable and witty banter bubbling with romantic tension that keeps the reader enthralled from beginning to end. An enthusiastic 5 stars – EAM Cycling Romance Press, 979-8-9861474-0-6

The Last Triceracorn (Book One) is a charming young adult fantasy adventure that will keep your reader enthralled. What a magical experience. We love it and highly recommend. M4 Publishing, 979-89863248-0-7

A fantastic read for fans of horror. At 70 years old, Robert becomes torn between his newfound powers and his sanity in horror writer Lance W. Reedinger's chilling new novel, "70". An exciting and thrilling tale. Red Moon Press, 978-0578288406

After the End: The Journey by R.J. Lynch – After the love of his life was taken from him and his home is left in ruins, Rob Doran goes in search of the man responsible in this excellent post-apocalyptic action drama and sequel. A huge thumb's up. Two Hands Media, 978-1734532319

Eva by Boyd C. Hipp, III... Escape on a romantic high sea adventure in this follow-up to Hipp's Mahalo Memories . We're still swooning. Mahalo Books, 978-0578356006

The Fifie by Marco Collina tells the romantic story of a couple whose lives are upended after becoming lost at sea, in this epic adventurous sea tale... JULY 2022 MAC PRESS.

Moosefart: A Man, a Woman, a Shattered Dream by Mary Snyder...based on a true story, this mystery about a deposit box hides a cautionary tale about body, men’s health, and friendship. Thought-provoking and beautifully written. We recommend. Steel Roof Press, 979-8985872101

A Catholic priest finds himself embroiled in intrigue when he is summoned to the White House by the president himself in The President's Priest by Charles Kitts. We enjoyed. New book Authors Publishing, 979-8-9861190-3-8

Searing political dramas Electoral Carnage and the sequel Faithless Elector by Lee Presley, about an ambitious cut-throat politician who will do anything to win the presidency intrigues! We heartily recommend. JULY 2022. White & Gold Press 979-8-9862111-0-7 & 979-8-9862111-1-4

Sweet little pup Spike and his best bud Boss are back with this adorable learning book that parents and children alike are sure to love in Super Spike and His Pal Boss Say the ABCs. A wonderful learning book for children by James R. Bower. Average Dog Publishing, 978-1-7337590-5-2

Chair, The Next Generation by Jo Robinson, shares a wonderful tale about family, love, and growing old. A delightful and heart-warming tale for children. A sweet story. Library of Twink, 979-8-218-01045-4

Deserie LaCrosse proves love doesn't end after 60 in the steamy romance novels Midway of Light: Edward and Jennifer (Book 1) and Midway of Darkness: Edward and Jennifer (Book 2). The Love After 60 series is an absolute must-read. We highly recommend this fantastic series. Weezie Publishing, 979-8-9858802-0-5, 979-8-9858802-1-2

In Maggie's Secrets by Nancy Evelyn Allen, a school teacher must not only unravel the past but unlock secrets after falling in love with a CIA agent who happens to the father of a student in her class. This suspenseful fast-paced romantic thriller will keep your eyes glued to every page. MACE Publishing, 979-8-9857788-0-9

EC Walsh's new semi-fiction novel, Shaking and Steady: But Not Stirred is on sale now. Walsh covers a number of topics from fiction to semi-autobiographical in his intelligent new book. Walsh's Swizzel Stuck: A Mix of Five and Redux: A Novel about Second Chances. We highly recommend.

Karsynn Icard's inspirational novel, "I'm Fine. How are you? Feelings Inside Never Expressed" will guide readers through self-doubt and past trauma into "...gracing ourselves the freedom and experience to speak our truths." A beautiful truth. Humanity First Publishing, 978-0578340142

Jim Antonini's, Like Falling from an Airplane is a love triangle and a triumph, about a man who falls in love with his brother's sophisticated new bride. A sumptuous and enjoyable read. Pump Fake Press 978-0578366463

Messages from a Mystic Traveler by Michael Williams explores the author's visions of another reality, including what happens after we die. An enjoyable metaphysical exploration. Brighter Lights Publishing, 979-8-9862972-4-8

A Life Worth Living by A.J. Hughes tells the story of a young woman who finally ages out of the foster care system and jump-starts her new life in New York City. A lovely slice of life. Anicale Publishing, 978-0-9998967-0-9

George D. Anderson's Survival at the Oasis is an intense and engaging novel about a group of sailors on a stranded Island. A compelling character study. New Book Authors, 979-8986119007.