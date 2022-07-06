Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Polyethylene Terephthalate Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Polyethylene Terephthalate Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Polyethylene Terephthalate Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the polyethylene terephthalate market size is expected to grow from $35.47 billion in 2021 to $39.23 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The global PET market size is expected to grow to $57.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.9%. The increasing demand for polyethylene terephthalate in food and beverages packaging such as carbonated soft drinks packaging contributed to the growth of the polyethylene terephthalate market.

The polyethylene terephthalate market consists of sales of polyethylene terephthalate and related services. It is widely used in various applications such as automotive, food and beverage packaging, and electronics. Polyethylene terephthalate is a high gloss, crack-resistant transparent plastic. They are general purpose thermoplastic polymers produced by the reaction of mono ethylene glycol (MEG) and purified terephthalic acid (PTA) and are known for their excellent combination of mechanical, thermal, chemical, and dimensional stability.

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Trends

Major companies are increasingly manufacturing bio-based PET using partially recyclable materials. Bio-based PET is lightweight, recyclable, biodegradable, and reusable bioplastic material derived from biomass. It consists of 30% of plant-derived ethanol glycol and 70% terephthalic acid derived from fossils. This is also used for the packaging of soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, food products, cosmetics, pharmaceutical products, and edible oils. The desire to use environmentally friendly products and stringent regulations have encouraged the use of bio-friendly products in industries and have resulted in the increased demand for bio-based PET.

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Segments

The global polyethylene terephthalate market is segmented:

By Product Type: Virgin, Recycle

By Application: Beverages, Sheets and Films, Consumer Goods, Food Packaging, Others (Cosmetic Bottles and Household Products)

By End-User Industry: Packaging, Electrical and Electronics, Automotive, Construction, Others (Material Handling and Strapping)

By Geography: The global polyethylene terephthalate market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Polyethylene Terephthalate Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Far Eastern New Century Corporation, Hengli Group Co. Ltd, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, JBF Industries Ltd, Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group, Lotte Chemical Corporation, Octal, Reliance Industries Ltd, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), and Sinopec Group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

