Global Machine Shops, Turned Product, And Screw, Nut, And Bolt Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Machine Shops, Turned Product, And Screw, Nut, And Bolt Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Machine Shops, Turned Product, And Screw, Nut, And Bolt Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the machine shops, turned product, and screw, nut, and bolt market size is expected to grow to $631.71 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.5%. Rapidly growing urban populations are expected to drive the machine shops turned product and screw nut and bolt market growth in the forecast period.

The machine shops turned product, and screw, nut, and bolt market consists of sales of machine shop products, turned products, and screw, nut, and bolt products by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce machine precision turned products. Included in this industry are establishments that produce parts for machinery and equipment on a customized basis.

Global Machine Shops, Turned Product, And Screw, Nut, And Bolt Market Trends

Machine shops turned product and screw nut and bolt market trends include manufacturing companies using robotics and automation to improve plant efficiency and productivity. Sensors are being used in various machines to access invaluable data for improving efficiencies and reducing potential breakdowns. For instance, according to a report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), 1.2 million industrial robots are expected to be deployed by 2025, thus indicating a rise in automation and robotics technology adoption to improve productivity and reduce production costs. According to the KPMG report, 16% of executives of global metals companies have already invested in robotics for metal manufacturing, 31% of executives have set plans to possibly invest in robotics for new technology and opportunities, and 42% are willing to invest in robotics shortly. Additionally, the report states, 63% of the executives of metal manufacturing companies are considering investing in automation. Examples of companies offering industrial robots to metals companies include FANUC, KUKA, ABB, and Motoman.

Global Machine Shops, Turned Product, And Screw, Nut, And Bolt Market Segments

The global machine shops, turned product, and screw, nut, and bolt market is segmented:

By Type: Turned Product and Screw, Nut, and Bolt, Machine Shops

By Grade: GR 5.8, GR 8.8, GR 10.9, GR 12.9, Others

By Application: Construction, Petrochemical, Heavy Machine Equipment, Automotive, Aerospace, Home Appliances, Motors and Pumps, Furniture, Plumbing Products, Others

By Geography: The global machine shops, turned product, and screw, nut, and bolt market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Machine Shops, Turned Product, And Screw, Nut, And Bolt Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Lisi S.A, The SFS Group AG, MISUMI Group Inc, Bulten AB, and Arconic Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

